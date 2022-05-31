Read news from:
LIFE IN SPAIN

Twelve Madrid life hacks that will make you feel like a local

What does it take to be a true Madrileño? Journalist and longtime Madrid resident Simon Hunter enlists the help of the Spanish capital's twittersphere, as well as drawing from his own experiences, to bring you the ultimate list of Madrid life hacks.

Published: 31 May 2022 15:16 CEST
“Contact” parallel parking is one of the art forms Madrileños have to develop to get by in the city. Photo: Simon Hunter

Avoid changing Metro lines at certain stations

Madrid’s Metro system is a fantastic way to move around the Spanish capital, but it can have a few pitfalls. One of these is making a connection at Nuevos Ministerios, Diego de León or Cuatro Caminos – walking boots are recommended given the length of the tunnels you’ll have to traverse.

You should also avoid taking the stairs in Cuatro Caminos, even if the queues for the escalators are long. At 45 metres, it’s the deepest station in the network and is equivalent to a 15-storey building.

Choose to get on or off at the wrong metro station in Madrid and it may be a while until you see daylight again. (Photo by GERARD JULIEN / AFP)

 
Be ready for weather extremes

In winter months such as January you can expect lows of between 0 and 3ºC compared to average highs of some 35ºC in the height of summer. All self-respecting Madrileños will have two entirely distinct wardrobes to cope with these extremes, to usually be switched around and stored accordingly in early October and May.

But be aware, the arrival of summer can be deceptive: as the saying goes, “Hasta el cuarenta de mayo no te quites el sayo” – in other words, keep something warm to hand for when the weather takes its regular turn for the worse before June 9th.

And one last tip: always take a light jacket to the cinema in the summer. With the aircon cranked up to 11, you’re going to need it…

 
Stay away from the tourist traps

The Plaza Mayor is a must-visit location in Madrid, especially during the holiday season when the Christmas market is in place. But avoid the bars and restaurants that line the square, and head instead to the connecting streets and beyond.

The former are mostly frequented by tourists and visiting football fans and are greatly overpriced. Look instead for places packed with locals and always wait before ordering food at the bar – that way you’ll be guaranteed a tapa with your drink. And never frequent a restaurant that has pictures of the food on the outside…

Plaza Mayor isn’t the ideal place to have food or drinks in the capital, especially if don’t want to be overcharged. (Photo by GERARD JULIEN / AFP)

 
Learn to stay up ridiculously late (and make an unseen exit)

Madrileños are trained practically from birth to stay up ridiculously late (for proof look no further than the kids running around bars and restaurants well into the night). Keeping up with this rhythm requires some serious preparation, including a strategic nap before a night out as well as pacing yourself when it comes to drinking alcohol.

If it all gets too much for you, however, never, ever announce to Madrileño friends that you are leaving, otherwise they will expend all their energy on getting you to stay. Instead, find an excuse to disappear for a minute, turn off your phone and sneak away – a practice known as “una bomba de humo”, or a “smoke bomb”.

 
For toilet stops, look for El Corte Inglés

Madrid is shockingly short of two public services: water fountains and toilets. You can, of course, nip into a bar, but many establishments – particularly in the centre – will insist you purchase something before using their facilities.

As an alternative, El Corte Inglés department store is your best bet. They’re all over the city and boast plentiful and clean bathrooms. Be warned, however: the branch at Nuevos Ministerios is nigh-on impossible to navigate, and legend has it that there are still lost souls wandering around trying to find the exit after having popped in for a pee in 1997.

El Corte Inglés, Spain’s flagship department store and a lifesaver for many with full bladders. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)

Leave the city in July, not August

August is still traditionally when most Spaniards get away for their summer holiday. Time was when Madrid would pretty much shut down completely during the eighth month of the year, but no more.

July is actually hotter, weather-wise, and the city is still very hectic during that month, meaning it’s a better option to hightail it to the beach. August is a wonderfully calm time in the capital, with less traffic, emptier streets and still plenty to see and do.

Get to know the waiters in your local bar

For many newcomers to Madrid, waiters – particularly those in what are dubbed “old-man bars” – can come across as spectacularly rude.

But really their attitude is more business-like than anything, and if you make the effort to get to know those in your local not only will they soften up, but they may even serve you up your regular tipple before you even ask for it.

The secret to conquering Madrileño waiters is confidence: a loud “¡Buenos días!” is always a good starter on arrival, and forget using “¡Oiga!” to get their attention like the guide books tell you, use “¡Cuando puedas!” (When you have a second…) instead.

Developing an almost telepathic relationship with the waiters at your local bar is a sign of integration in Madrid. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

If driving, beware the M-30 ring road and practice your parking

Madrid is a city that grinds to a halt when it rains, and nowhere is this more true than the M-30 ring road. In fact, even on normal days it turns into a car park during rush hour. As such, avoid it before 10am and after 6pm, as your journey will not be brief. And if you must take this city circular, make sure you know exactly where you’re going and which exit you need to take: there are myriad slip lanes and lateral routes and very confusingly you may actually have to take a right lane to go left and vice versa.

You’ll also need to perfect your “contact” parallel parking (assuming you can find a space in the first place), which involves stopping only when you lightly touch the cars in front and behind. With a bit of practice you’ll be amazed at the gaps you can squeeze into (see photo at the top).
 
Punctuality and distances are relative

When meeting with Madrileños, you should take all times as more of a guide than a definite plan. Everything is likely to happen one to two hours later than you expect, including, of course, the actual end of a night out. Madrid is a fantastically walkable city, but you should also be wary of claims that your destination “is just five minutes away” – five minutes can easily mean 40, with several bar stops along the way.

Don’t take claims such as “ya llego” (almost there) too seriously if you’re waiting for a friend in Madrid. Photo: Gerard Julien/AFP

 
Get to restaurants early for a chance to bag a table

Madrileños love to eat late and dine late, which takes some getting used to. However, it can work to your advantage if you want to grab a table at a restaurant: get there at 1pm for lunch or 8pm for dinner, and you should have the place practically to yourself.

Whether you’re in the streets around Plaza Mayor or in another central ‘barrio’, finding a table to eat out in Madrid can be challenging. Photo: Ed Orozco/Unsplash

 
Escape to the mountains (and ski)

From the right vantage point, the Sierra de Guadarrama mountains are visible on the Madrid horizon, which makes for a stunning sight when they are snow-topped. Whether it’s winter or summer, an escape from the city to these stunning landscapes is a must, and there are plenty of public transport options to get you to mountain villages such as Cercedilla or Alpedrete.

Provided enough snow has fallen, a ski trip to the Valdesquí resort is also a treat – and if you need a bit of practice before you go, you can head to SnoZone at the Xanadú shopping mall. It’s Spain’s only real-snow indoor slope.

You may not have to travel as far as the Pyrenees or Sierra Nevada if there’s enough snowfall to ski in Valdesquí. Photo: Ines Ogara/Unsplash

Find a friend with a swimming pool

When the summer hits, and the scorching sun starts to super-heat buildings and sidewalks alike, your mind will inevitably turn to water. While there are plenty of public pools to enjoy (Lago is a particularly highlight), it’s a much better plan to cultivate a friendship with someone who has their own.

You don’t have to stray too far out of the city centre to find apartment blocks with communal swimming pools, and some of them are really impressive. Many end up deserted during the month of August once Madrileños up and leave for their vacations, so if you want to pull off the perfect summer heist, offer to house-sit for your friend to enjoy a free swim and a sunbathe every single day.

In landlocked Madrid, a friend with a pool is worth more than one who’s a doctor or IT expert. Photo: Jaime Reina/AFP
 
 
For members

LIFE IN SPAIN

What’s the law on guns in Spain?

Spain has some of Europe's strictest gun laws but there are many weapons - both legal and illegal - in the country. Here is a breakdown of the rules and reality of gun ownership in Spain.

Published: 27 May 2022 11:47 CEST
What's the law on guns in Spain?

When looking over the Atlantic to the US of A, we often think of their gun laws as strange, foreign, and in the midst of mass shootings, outright crazy. It’s easy to assume that there are no guns in Spain – that that’s a distinctly American thing, and not something we worry about in Europe.

But the reality is that there are guns in Spain. According to 2016 data from by Spain’s Central Inspectorate for Arms and Explosives (ICAE), Spain has over three million registered arms, belonging to 1.1 million civilians, most of whom have ostensibly bought their weapons for hunting, target shooting or as collector’s items.

Some 8,000 Spanish civilians are also authorised to carry a gun for self-defense after providing proof they are at risk.

Inventory records from ICAE show that Andalusia has the most guns in Spain, over 600,000, most of which are for hunting – while Melilla has the least with 399. 

Although very difficult to gage for obvious reasons, in 2017 the Geneva Small Arms Survey estimated that Spain was home to as many as 780,000 illegally owned firearms, but that number could be higher.

But what are the rules? Here’s what you need to know about gun laws in Spain.

The law

Very simply put, you cannot carry or possess firearms in Spain without an official license or special authorisation (more on that later) from the state. 

In fact, Article 149.26 of the Spanish constitution makes very clear that Spanish state alone (government and relevant police and security authorities) has exclusive control over the production, sale, possession and use of firearms and explosives in Spain.

Exceptions aside, which will be touched on below, the Spanish law in effect deems guns sporting equipment only, and sees (very few) reasons why you might reasonably need one for non-sporting purposes. Guns are available for shooting and, in what is a very popular Spanish pasatiempo, hunting.

READ ALSO How to stay safe during hunting season in rural Spain

How to get a gun in Spain

Unlike getting a gun in the United States, where arms are almost treated like chocolates or chewing gums to be picked up while waiting at the supermarket checkout, getting your hands on a weapon in Spain is much more difficult, and involves a laborious process of official tests, interviews and, of course, waiting.

To get a gun in Spain, you must:

  1. Be 18 years old.
  2. Pass a theory exam which includes questions on weapons and, crucially, gun laws and regulations in Spain. You must get at least 16/20 questions right in order to pass.
  3. Undergo and pass a psychological assessment.
  4. Once you’ve passed the psychological assessment and received the results, then begins a period (that can last up to six months) of practical training and tests. These are always carried out at legally designated shooting fields and ranges, supervised, and designed to tests the applicant’s aptitude with a weapon.
  5. If you pass that, you must undergo eye and hearing tests.

What are the different licenses?

  1. Licence A: All kinds of weapons except automatic and wartime weapons. This license is exclusively for members of the state and security forces.
  2. Licence B: Self-defence, allowing the possession and use of handguns under special government authorisation.
  3. Licence C: Ownership and possession of handguns in the context of private security duties.
  4. Licence D: Licence specifically intended for big-game hunting allowing the use of rifles and shotguns.
  5. Licence E: License specifically intended for small-game hunting, including shotguns.
  6. Licence F: Focused on the use and possession of sport weapons and Olympic shooting sports, including pistols and carbines.
  7. Licence AE: Specifically for collectors.
  8. License AEM (Autorización especial de Menores) A special license for children age 14 or over who want to hunt under the supervision of a parent or guardian with their own license. This AEM license is particularly difficult to obtain.

Buying and selling guns

Weapons can be sold between people with legally obtained licences in Spain, although not directly. All sales are supervised by Spain’s Guardia Civil police, and the seller must surrender the arm to the authorities before the buyer collects it on Guardia Civil premises.

Weapons can also be lent to another person for a maximum of 15 days if all the appropriate paperwork is done with the Guardia Civil and the other person also has a legally obtained license.

Ownership obligations

Legal gun owners in Spain have some responsibilities, namely keeping the firearm in a secure place and to prevent theft or loss, and to present the gun to the Guardia Civil whenever they ask.

Gun owners that lose or have their firearm stolen must report it immediately to the authorities, and if their license is lost they must surrender the weapon until new paperwork is arranged.

Self-defence 

There are believed to be as many as 8,000 Spaniards with special permission to carry guns for self-defence – those declared “at risk” and issued with a B license by Spanish police.

Applicants must prove they are at risk or fear for their life, and it is believed that the majority of these special B license holdees are high-profile public figures like politicians or football players, or those who might come into contact with criminals, such as gun-sellers, judges or magistrates, and former police and military personnel. The weapons must be concealed. 

There has been debate in recent years over the use of firearms for self-protection in Spain, with notable cases of gun owners jailed for shooting in self-defence, including a man in his 80s who was sent to jail after shooting an assailant who broke into his home in Tenerife and attacked his wife. 

READ ALSO Far-right Vox party wants to loosen Spain’s gun laws

It has been a recurring populist talking point of far-right party Vox, with leader Santiago Abascal calling for the loosening of gun control in Spain. 

