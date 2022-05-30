Read news from:
‘It’s a plague’: Malaga to limit ‘drunken tourism’

As the end of Covid restrictions see the return of hen and stag dos, authorities in the city of Málaga want to crack down on the mayhem caused by group parties.

Published: 30 May 2022 17:27 CEST
A private security worker watched tourists having in Magalluf. Malaga residents worry their city is increasingly becoming a centre for "party tourism". Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP

The Spanish city of Málaga has vowed to fight what is known as turismo de borrachera or “drunken tourism”, after the end of Covid restrictions have seen the return of big hen and stag parties.

Residents of the historic city said they are fed up with Magaluf-style tourism and wanted the city centre to be “returned to the malagueños“.

In a city council plenary session Thursday, Carlos José Carrera, the president of the association of residents of the historic centre (Asociación de Vecinos del Centro Antiguo) made a crude description of what city centre residents have to put up with.

“It’s a plague”, he said of the tourists, who come to the city with “megaphones and loudspeakers”.

“They roam our streets carrying out acts of vandalism, without decorum, causing fights,” and leaving “a barbaric stench of vomit and urine behind them,” he said.

Javier Frutos, president of Mahos, a body representing the city’s hospitality sector, said he rejected “all types of public disturbance that are not constructive for the city”, he told Málaga Hoy. While not everyone celebrates stag and hen dos in the same way, many of the groups of visitors that come to Málaga choose to dress up in costumes, and “some restaurants don’t allow customers in those kinds of clothes.”

The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, has previously said he will fight against “party tourism” and said he would “not tolerate an uncontrolled city.” Earlier this month, the council discussed requiring tourist apartments to install noise monitors.

The city councillor in charge of tourism, Jacobo Florido, said he will commit to “strong measures and increase police presence”.

Malaga received 1.2 million tourists in the first quarter of 2022 – four times more than last year, according to figures published by the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA).

Although the city has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, the province accounted for 26 percent of tourists visiting Andalucia so far this year.

IN PICS: Madrid to have largest artificial beach in Spain and Europe

Inland Madrid is set to have a new nearby beach complex in 2023 which will feature a huge lagoon, a sailing school, aquatic slides, beach bars and plenty more across a whopping 105,000m2 area.

Published: 26 May 2022 11:58 CEST
IN PICS: Madrid to have largest artificial beach in Spain and Europe

“¡Vaya, vaya! ¡Aquí no hay playa!” (Well, well! No beach here!) the famous 80s Spanish song by The Refrescos goes, mocking the fact that Madrid is one of Spanish regions furthest from the coast. 

But madrileños may get the last laugh in the end as there are plans underway to build Europe’s largest artificial beach.

It will be just half an hour away from the capital in the municipality of Alovera in Guadalajara province, which is technically in the Castilla-La Mancha region, but Madrid has already claimed Alovera Beach as its own.

Construction is underway on a mega-project which requires more than 15km2 of sand and 25km2 of water.

The whole beach complex will measure 105,000 m2 and will feature a huge lagoon, as well as a surrounding area of sand. 

Alovera Beach is set to be the largest artificial beach in Europe. Photo: Alovera Beach

The sand zone is set to have several beach bars, hammocks for relaxing in, beach volleyball courts and an open-air gym, while the lagoon area is set to have water sports, a sailing school, slides, water chutes, zip lines and smaller pools for kids.  

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. The project, created in conjunction with US-based company Crystal Lagoons has been halted on several occasions, in part due to its ginormous size, political debates, and the huge cost of the work, which comes in at an estimated €15.6 million.

The aim is reportedly to create around 350 direct and indirect jobs and welcome between 250,000 and 400,000 visitors a year.

While some of Spain’s political parties – PP, Ciudadanos and Vox – are in favour of the beach, others including PSOE and Unidas Podemos are against it, citing the fact that the lagoon area is going to be filled with the drinking water taken from the local supply.

The terrace area will be filled with restaurants and chiringuitos. Photo: Alovera Beach.

In their defence, the constructors of Alovera Beach have clarified that the volume of water is similar to the annual consumption of a development of 80 homes, but with the difference that the lagoon will only be filled once.

They have also said that it will consume half the amount of water of conventional park irrigation and 40 or 50 times less than the maintenance of a golf course, as well as use 100 times fewer chemicals than normal swimming pools.

The huge lagoon will measure 25km2. Photo: Alovera Beach

To add to their sustainability commitment, Crystal Lagoons and Alovera Beach will also create a large natural park surrounding the complex, in order to encourage biodiversity in the area.

Those in Madrid who can’t wait until 2023 for the project to be complete, should visit the Blue Flag-awarded Virgen de la Nueva beach on the banks of the San Martín de Valdeiglesias reservoir. 

