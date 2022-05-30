Read news from:
How spring is getting shorter in Spain every year

As Spain experiences one of the hottest Mays on record, a study shows how summer is slowly taking over from spring.

Published: 30 May 2022 23:53 CEST
A man cools off at a water fountain during a heatwave in Cordoba. Temperatures reached the 40 degree mark in parts of Spain in one of the hottest Mays on record. Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP

Spring in Spain is becoming shorter and shorter as summer begins earlier. This is the conclusion of a new report by the meteorologist Benito Fuentes, from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), which reveals that mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands hit 30ºC earlier every year.

In the past 70 years, summer heat has been arriving between 20 and 40 days earlier than it should (depending on the region). Other studies by Aemet have shown that summer is 40 days longer now than it was in the 1980s. 

“Summer is taking over spring,” Rubén del Campo, a spokesperson for Aemet, told El País, who says the cause of the phenomenon is due to global warming.

Spain has been experiencing unusually high temperatures this month that are more like those typically seen in June and July. These “will probably be among the warmest temperatures we’ve seen in May in the 21st century,” del Campo said.

On Friday the city of Andújar, (Jaén) reached 40.5ºC. It’s only the fourth time the 40ºC limit has been surpassed, but all have happened in the past 23 years.

Fuentes said the fact that Spain is reaching 30ºC earlier and earlier in the year is “without a doubt a direct and palpable consequence of climate change.” As summer extends into spring and autumn and winter is reduced to a short period, he said, Spain’s four seasons will end up being reduced to two: summer and “almost summer”.

While reaching 30ºC in May sporadically is not cause for concern, these unusually high temperatures are being reached at an earlier date. For example, in Seville in the 1970s, the average date the city would reach the 30ºC mark was June 19th. In the past decade, however, the average date has advanced to May 27th.

In Madrid, the 30ºC mark has advanced 25 days in 71 years.

WEATHER

Spain’s unusually early heatwave likely to make this May hottest of the century

Extreme temperatures experienced in a large part of Spain on Friday, and the forecast of 40 degrees Celsius in some places for this weekend, mean May 2022 is on track to be the hottest spring month in the 21st century.

Published: 20 May 2022 17:21 CEST
Spain's unusually early heatwave likely to make this May hottest of the century

Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET said the heatwave, caused by a mass of hot air coming from North Africa, had produced high temperatures up to 15 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average.

The worst-hit regions are Andalusia in the south, Extremadura in the southeast, Madrid and Castilla La Mancha in the centre and Aragon in the northeast.

Temperatures are expected to hit 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) in Zaragoza in the northeast, 38 degrees in Seville in the south and 34 degrees in Madrid, sizzling conditions more usually seen in mid-summer than mid-May.

Heatwaves have become more likely due to climate change, scientists say.

As global temperatures rise over time, heatwaves are predicted to become more frequent and intense, and their impacts more widespread.

The Spanish health ministry urged residents to drink plenty of water, reduce physical activity and stay in cool places “as much as possible”.

Eric Solis, 32, who was visiting Madrid from the United States, said the heat was “a little bit concerning” and “not too convenient for tourists”.

“I was expecting a little bit cooler, fresher weather,” he told AFP.

The southern city of Jaén recorded a high of 38.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday, its highest temperature for the month of May since 1883 and 15 degrees Celsius above the average high for this time of the year, said AEMET spokesman Ruben del Campo.

The month of May has been “very hot, much more than normal,” he told AFP.

“In 2015 we had an exceptionally warm month of May, it broke all sorts of records, and it seemed at the that time that a similar situation could not be repeated. It has been just seven years,” he added.

Del Campo said the meteorological agency will have to wait until the end of the month to know if it is the hottest month of May of the 21st century.

