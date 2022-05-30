For members
FAMILY
EXPLAINED: How to apply for parental leave in Spain
If you're about to become a parent in Spain, things have got easier with new legislation making men and women equal when it comes to parental leave. But who is eligible and how can you apply? We've put together a step by step guide.
Published: 30 May 2022 13:23 CEST
In 2021, Spain extended paternity leave to 16 weeks making it equal to maternity leave. Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP
RESIDENCY PERMITS
Can I gain Spanish residency through marriage or partnership?
Is it possible to gain Spanish residency through a marriage or partnership? Read on to find out more and discover if your situation makes you eligible.
Published: 14 April 2022 15:24 CEST
