SPORT

Spain to appeal 2023 Rugby World Cup ban

The Spanish rugby team was banned from taking part in the 2023 World Cup after it emerged that one of its star players during the qualifying stages was ineligible under international rules. They are set to appeal.

Published: 28 May 2022 09:57 CEST
Spanish rugby player Ignacio Contardi scores a try.
Spain are to launch an appeal against being thrown out of the 2023 Rugby World Cup for fielding an ineligible player during the qualifying stages (Photo by Dante Fernandez / AFP)

Spain are to launch an appeal against being thrown out of the 2023 Rugby World Cup for fielding an ineligible player during the qualifying stages, officials announced Friday.

On May 5, an independent judicial committee ruled Spain had breached a World Rugby eligibility regulation by fielding Gavin van den Berg in two qualification matches.

The sanction imposed by the committee included a fine and points deduction meaning Spain had no longer qualified for next year’s World Cup in France.

Friday’s statement from World Rugby said a three-strong panel would consider the appeal, with “the hearing date to be confirmed in due course”.

South African-born prop van den Berg, who has been playing in Spain since 2018, featured in two qualifiers against the Netherlands in 2020 and 2021 but was deemed not to have served the three years of residency needed to become eligible under World Rugby rules.

What makes this case all the more remarkable is that Spain, Romania and Belgium were all sanctioned in 2018 for fielding ineligible players, paving the way for Russia to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Spain’s furious players responded to their latest expulsion by releasing a statement distancing themselves from all the “lies and inefficiency” of their national federation.

As things stand, Spain have been replaced in next year’s edition by Romania.

Portugal — the team Spain beat to seal their place at France 2023 — have taken the spot vacated by Romania in the final qualification event taking place in November.

CRIME

How F1 driver Vettel hunted down Barcelona thieves who stole his bag

Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel tried to track down a bag that was stolen in Barcelona using the GPS signal from his headphones which were inside, local police said Tuesday.

Published: 25 May 2022 11:04 CEST
How F1 driver Vettel hunted down Barcelona thieves who stole his bag

Vettel, who took part in the Spanish Grand Prix at the weekend, was getting out of a car on Monday when thieves snatched his bag, a spokesman for Catalonia’s regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, told AFP.

The 34-year-old Aston Martin driver then notified police and set off in pursuit of the bag snatchers by tracking the GPS signal from his headphones, the spokesman added.

Daily El Periódico said Vettel asked a woman to lend him her electic scooter to help him catch up to the thieves. Police did not confirm this information.

The four-time world champion found his headphones which were abandoned by the thieves but not his bag and the rest of its contents, the police spokesman said.

A spokesman for Aston Martin confirmed the driver had tried to find his stolen bag using his smartphone “to locate the headphones that were inside”.

“But when he managed to locate the headphones, they had been abandoned and he was therefore unable to locate the stolen bag,” the spokesman told AFP.

