Why are staff at Spanish embassies around the world on strike?
Staff at Spanish embassies and consulates in at least seven different countries have joined a strike that started in the UK, leading to delays in visa processing for many around the world.
Published: 27 May 2022 10:22 CEST
Staff at the Spanish Embassy in London in 2017. Photo: Tolga AKMEN / AFP
Britons investigated for using fake documents to stay in Spain after Brexit
Spanish national police are investigating four British citizens who allegedly forged padrón documents in order to gain residency status in Spain after Brexit. One of them has been arrested in the Canary island of Tenerife.
Published: 25 May 2022 15:32 CEST
