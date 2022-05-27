Where to watch the 2022 Champions League final from Spain

The 2022 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid is on Saturday night, May 28th, at 9pm Spain time (8pm Canary Islands time), live from the Stade de France stadium in Paris.

With 19 Champions League titles between them (Madrid have 13, Liverpool 6) Saturday will see a showdown between the two most decorated clubs in European football history, and a rematch of the 2018 final that saw Madrid run out 3-1 winners.

Which Spanish TV channels are showing the Champion League final?

There are a number of different TV and streaming options available to watch the football season’s curtain closer from Spain.

The easiest choice is to watch it on La 1, the first channel on Spanish terrestrial TV, as the public broadcaster RTVE has the rights to broadcast the final live this year.

That’s great news for pretty much anyone with a television in Spain, as they can watch the match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at home completely for free. It’s the first time in seven years that RTVE has the rights to show La final de Champions, as it’s called in Spain.

The fact that it will be broadcast ‘en abierto‘ (for free) is also excellent news for bar owners and those who want to watch the game outdoors in the company of friends, as more establishments will be able to show the match on their televisions, something that isn’t always financially viable for many with the paid sport channel subscriptions.

The match will also be broadcast on channel 50 of Movistar TV, but this Champions League channel is only available to those who are suscribed to Movistar’s football package.

For those without a television set, there’s the option of watching the game online via a laptop, tablet or mobile either through Orange TV’s web platform, Movistar’ Yomvi or on RTVE’s own online platform.