Where to watch the 2022 Champions League final from Spain

The 2022 Champions League final is upon us, with Real Madrid and Liverpool squaring off on Saturday night. But which TV channels are showing the match live in Spain, and do you have to pay?

Published: 27 May 2022 13:48 CEST
Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his second goal during the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on May 26, 2018. Photo: Luis Gene/AFP

The 2022 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid is on Saturday night, May 28th, at 9pm Spain time (8pm Canary Islands time), live from the Stade de France stadium in Paris.

With 19 Champions League titles between them (Madrid have 13, Liverpool 6) Saturday will see a showdown between the two most decorated clubs in European football history, and a rematch of the 2018 final that saw Madrid run out 3-1 winners.

Which Spanish TV channels are showing the Champion League final?

There are a number of different TV and streaming options available to watch the football season’s curtain closer from Spain.

The easiest choice is to watch it on La 1, the first channel on Spanish terrestrial TV, as the public broadcaster RTVE has the rights to broadcast the final live this year. 

That’s great news for pretty much anyone with a television in Spain, as they can watch the match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at home completely for free. It’s the first time in seven years that RTVE has the rights to show La final de Champions, as it’s called in Spain. 

The fact that it will be broadcast ‘en abierto‘ (for free) is also excellent news for bar owners and those who want to watch the game outdoors in the company of friends, as more establishments will be able to show the match on their televisions, something that isn’t always financially viable for many with the paid sport channel subscriptions.

The match will also be broadcast on channel 50 of Movistar TV, but this Champions League channel is only available to those who are suscribed to Movistar’s football package.

For those without a television set, there’s the option of watching the game online via a laptop, tablet or mobile either through Orange TV’s web platform, Movistar’ Yomvi or on RTVE’s own online platform.

Seville on alert after Frankfurt ultras attack Rangers fans

Five Eintracht Frankfurt fans were arrested in Seville on Tuesday night after an attack launched on Rangers supporters ahead of the teams' Europa League final on Wednesday.

Published: 18 May 2022 12:25 CEST
Several police vans were called at around midnight to neutralise ugly scenes in the centre of the Spanish city where glasses, flares and tables were being thrown.

There were no serious injuries, a police statement confirmed on Wednesday, although one Rangers fan sustained a head injury.

The statement said: “The events took place around midnight last night, when there was a massive fight in front of the Cathedral of Seville.

“The members of the Police Intervention Units that were located in the Plaza de San Francisco had to intervene quickly to break up an incident caused by a group of 200 Eintracht Frankfurt fans who were attacking Glasgow Rangers supporters.”

After seeing police arriving, Frankfurt fans “fled towards Paseo Colón, beating Rangers supporters as they fled and confronting police officers who were trying to prevent the Scottish supporters from attacking.

“The police proceeded to arrest four German fans in the vicinity of Paseo de Colón and another German supporter in Puerta de Jérez.”

Estimates suggest Seville will increase its population by a quarter on Wednesday as huge numbers of fans arrive in the city for the final at Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Up to 100,000 Rangers fans and at least 60,000 Frankfurt supporters are expected to have followed their teams to the final, raising concerns about security.

Frankfurt fans clashed with West Ham fans in Seville when the former were playing Real Betis and the latter Sevilla in March.

Rangers’ last European final the 2008 UEFA Cup against Zenit St Petersburg in Manchester was marred by violence as 39 people were arrested and riot police called in.

Police hope to separate fans without tickets for the match on Wednesday night.

Rangers fans not attending the game will be able to watch in a fan zone at La Cartuja stadium, located on the outskirts of Seville and nine kilometres from the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Ticketless Frankfurt supporters will be urged to congregate at the Prado de San Sebastián, closer to the centre but six kilometres away from La Cartuja.

