What’s the law on guns in Spain?
Spain has some of Europe's strictest gun laws but there are many weapons - both legal and illegal - in the country. Here is a breakdown of the rules and reality of gun ownership in Spain.
Published: 27 May 2022 11:47 CEST
Legal gun owners in Spain have some responsibilities, namely keeping the firearm in a secure place. (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
WOMEN'S RIGHTS
Spanish government divided over proposed menstruation leave bill
Talk of abortion policy reform and proposed menstrual leave has dominated Spanish discourse this week, but it’s also dividing Spain’s coalition government.
Published: 13 May 2022 13:26 CEST
