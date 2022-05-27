For members
FOOD & DRINK
Six Barcelona bars serving delicious free tapas
The Local's Esme Fox, a long-term Barcelona resident, shares some of her favourite city bars that serve free tapas when you buy a drink.
Published: 27 May 2022 15:36 CEST
Free tapas bars in Barcelona. Photo: LEEROY Agency / Pixabay
TOURISM
EXPLAINED: The new alcohol rules for tourists in Spain’s Balearic Islands
Mallorca and Ibiza are well known to many as booze tourism destinations but after new legislation was introduced in 2020, it's only now that the crackdown on excessive drinking by holidaymakers is being enforced.
Published: 6 May 2022 11:51 CEST
