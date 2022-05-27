Read news from:
Shakira loses appeal and inches closer to Spanish tax fraud trial

Colombian superstar Shakira inched closer to standing trial in Spain for tax fraud after a Barcelona court dismissed an appeal from the singer, in a ruling made public Thursday.

Published: 27 May 2022 09:04 CEST
Colombian singer Shakira blows kisses as she arrives for the screening of the film "Elvis" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2022. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)

Prosecutors accuse the 45-year-old “Hips don’t Lie” songstress of defrauding the Spanish tax office out of 14.5 million euros ($15.5 million) on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

Prosecutors say she moved to Spain in 2011 when her relationship with FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique became public but maintained official tax residency in the Bahamas until 2015.

Her defence team argues she moved to Spain full time only in 2015 and has met all tax obligations.

They say that until 2014 she earned most of her money from international tours, did not live more than six months a year in Spain and was therefore not resident under tax law.

But a Barcelona court ruled that “documentation provided to prove” tax residence overseas “does not appear to sufficient”.

“We can consider that the appellant had her usual residence in Spain,” the court added in a ruling made public on Thursday.

The ruling ratifies a prior court decision issued in 2021.

Prosecutors now need to present an indictment before the court can order a trial.

Shakira’s lawyers insisted Thursday that her “conduct on tax matters has always been impeccable in all the countries she had to pay taxes”.

She has “no debts to the Spanish tax authorities” and paid any sums claimed by the tax authorities “as soon as she became aware of the amount,” they added in a statement.

Shakira, who has sold over 60 million albums, lives with Pique on the outskirts of Barcelona. The couple have two children.

How F1 driver Vettel hunted down Barcelona thieves who stole his bag

Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel tried to track down a bag that was stolen in Barcelona using the GPS signal from his headphones which were inside, local police said Tuesday.

Published: 25 May 2022 11:04 CEST
Vettel, who took part in the Spanish Grand Prix at the weekend, was getting out of a car on Monday when thieves snatched his bag, a spokesman for Catalonia’s regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, told AFP.

The 34-year-old Aston Martin driver then notified police and set off in pursuit of the bag snatchers by tracking the GPS signal from his headphones, the spokesman added.

Daily El Periódico said Vettel asked a woman to lend him her electic scooter to help him catch up to the thieves. Police did not confirm this information.

The four-time world champion found his headphones which were abandoned by the thieves but not his bag and the rest of its contents, the police spokesman said.

A spokesman for Aston Martin confirmed the driver had tried to find his stolen bag using his smartphone “to locate the headphones that were inside”.

“But when he managed to locate the headphones, they had been abandoned and he was therefore unable to locate the stolen bag,” the spokesman told AFP.

