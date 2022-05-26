Read news from:
MONKEYPOX

Spain to stock up on vaccines as monkeypox cases rise to 59

Spain on Wednesday confirmed 59 cases of monkeypox in the country, the health ministry announced, adding it would obtain vaccines and antiviral drugs to stem its spread through a joint EU procurement deal.

Published: 26 May 2022 09:26 CEST
Monkeypox vaccines for the general population have been ruled out by Spanish authorities, with the focus primarily on infected people and close contacts. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

A total of 59 people have tested positive for the illness via PCR test in Spain over the course of May, of whom 20 were confirmed to have it through genome sequencing, Health Minister Carolina Darias said. That’s eight more confirmed monkeypox infections than on Tuesday.

In total, 171 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported nationwide.

Spain also intends to acquire Imvanex smallpox vaccines and Tecovirimat antivirals — usually used to treat the same disease — through an EU joint procurement scheme to try to stall the spread of monkeypox, Darias said.

The European Union’s Health Emergency Response Authority “is going to make the smallpox vaccine available to Member States”, she said, adding the doses would be “distributed in an equitable manner between member states”.

Spanish authorities have so far said the newly acquired vaccines are meant for people infected with monkeypox and their close contacts, not the general population.

There is no specific treatment but vaccination against smallpox has been found to be about 85 percent effective in preventing monkeypox.

The World Health Organisation has said that, as of May 22, more than 250 confirmed and suspected cases had been officially reported to the UN health agency from 16 countries outside endemic nations in west and central Africa.

Monkeypox, which is not usually fatal, can cause a fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face.

READ MORE: How Spain wants to contain the monkeypox virus

HEALTH

More monkeypox cases suspected across Spain

As health authorities hone in on a Madrid sauna as the origin of the outbreak, more suspected cases of the mysterious monkeypox virus are popping up across Spain, including the first infection of a woman.

Published: 22 May 2022 14:58 CEST
More cases of monkeypox have been detected across Spain this weekend. 

Monkeypox is not usually fatal but often manifests itself through fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face. Transmission is usually via close contact with infected animals such as monkeys.

Recent cases suggest that virus can also be transmitted through contact with skin lesions or droplets of bodily fluid from an infected person.

The first infection in the wave of cases observed in Europe was reportedly in the United Kingdom. Cases have since been reported in Portugal, Germany, Canada, the United States, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, Australia, Switzerland and France.

In Spain the majority of the suspected cases has been concentrated in Madrid, with the outbreak believed to have begun at a sauna in the capital which has since closed its doors. Some reports in the Spanish media have also suggested a party in the Canary Islands may have further spread the virus.

READ ALSO Spanish monkeypox outbreak linked to sauna

But this weekend the Spanish press have reported that cases have now been detected in Andalusia, Basque Country, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia and Aragon, and that Extremadura has reported the first suspected case of a woman being infected. 

At last count, Spanish health authorities confirmed 7 cases nationwide and a further 23 people who tested positive for a “non-human” virus but still awaited further results. A further update is expected at the beginning of next week, and contact tracing is believed to be under way.

