Spain to reform secret services after spying scandal: PM

Spain will "strengthen judicial control" over its secret services in the wake of a scandal over the hacking of the mobile phones of top politicians, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Thursday.

Published: 26 May 2022 11:04 CEST
Sánchez is the first serving head of government confirmed to have been targeted by controversial Pegasus spyware. (Photo by Dani DUCH / POOL / AFP)

The scandal broke in April when it emerged the phones of Catalan separatist leaders had been tapped by Spanish intelligence services.

It widened when the government confirmed the phones of Sánchez and the defence and interior ministers were also targeted in an “external attack”.

The affair has sparked a crisis between Sánchez’s minority government and Catalan separatist party ERC.

Sánchez’s fragile coalition relies on the ERC to pass legislation in parliament and remain in power until the next general election due at the end of 2023.

“It is a question of strengthening the guarantees of this control but also of ensuring maximum respect for the individual and political rights of people”, Sánchez told parliament as he announced the reform.

Sánchez also said the government will adopt a new law governing “classified information”, which will replace the existing legislation adopted in 1968 during the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco.

“We must urgently adopt regulations to democratic, constitutional principles,” he said.

The government last month sacked the head of Spain’s CNI intelligence agency, Paz Esteban, over the hacking scandal. She was the first woman to lead the agency.

Her dismissal came after she told a parliamentary committee that 18 Catalan separatists, including Pere Aragonès, the head of Catalonia’s regional government, had been spied on by the CNI but always with court approval.

Canadian cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab had said in April that the phones of over 60 people linked to the Catalan separatist movement had been tapped using Pegasus spyware after a failed independence bid in 2017.

The scandal deepened after the government announced on May 2 that the phones of Sánchez and Defence Minister Margarita Robles were hacked by the same spyware, made by Israel’s NSO group, in May and June 2021.

Sánchez is the first serving head of government confirmed to have been targeted by controversial Pegasus spyware.

The government later said Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska’s phone was also among those hacked last year

The revelations raised questions over who is to blame and whether Spain has adequate security protocols.

European court restores immunity of Catalan MEPs

The European Court of Justice restored the parliamentary immunity of exiled former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and two of his allies Tuesday, in a victory over Spanish authorities.

Published: 24 May 2022 17:17 CEST
Puigdemont and fellow MEPs Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati face jail in Spain for their roles in organising a banned Catalan independence referendum, and in March the European Parliament stripped them of their legal protection.

But on Tuesday, the vice president of the court issued an order to provisionally “suspend the execution” of the lifting of the immunity while judges prepare to study the case.

“Today we have another positive result,” Puigdemont tweeted, promising to face down Madrid from exile “no matter how uncertain things are and no matter how colossal the strength of the Spanish State. No surrender”.

Puigdemont led efforts by Catalonia’s separatist regional government to stage an independence referendum in October 2017 despite a ban by Madrid. The vote was marred by police violence.

Several weeks later, the Catalan administration issued a short-lived declaration of independence, triggering a political crisis that prompted Puigdemont and several others to flee.

Some Catalan figures who stayed behind were arrested and put on trial, with nine of them jailed for between nine and 13 years.

Although those jailed were pardoned earlier this year, Madrid still wants Puigdemont and the others to face justice over the secession bid. Puigdemont lives in Belgium.

Puigdemont enjoyed immunity for a time after being elected to the European Parliament in 2019, but that was lifted by the parliament in March in a decision upheld in July by the EU’s General Court.

The higher court, the ECJ, will now consider his case.

