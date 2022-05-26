Read news from:
Spain limits air conditioning in public buildings to save energy

Air conditioning in public buildings in Spain must be turned down in the summer under new rules published on Thursday as part of measures to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian energy.

Published: 26 May 2022 13:28 CEST
People wait in line at a government employment office in the center of Madrid on a hot June day. Photo: Dominique Faget/AFP

Office air conditioning should be set no lower than 27 Celsius (80.6 Fahrenheit) during the warmest months of the year, according to a government decree on energy efficiency.

Temperatures often rise above 40 Celsius in the summer across Spain.

During the winter offices, will not be heated beyond a maximum of 19 Celsius.

These measures will apply “whenever it is technically possible,” the decree said.

The decree includes greater use of working from home for civil servants, increased use of energy-efficient lighting and mass installation of solar panels on the roofs of public buildings.

The plan, part of an EU-wide effort to cut dependence on Russian gas and oil, calls for the installation of more bicycle parking spots at government office to encourage public workers to cycle to work.

The European Commission published plans on Tuesday to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel before 2030.

Italy in April also announced plans to turn down air conditioning at public buildings to save energy this summer.

ECONOMY

CONFIRMED: Spain to invest €12 billion in microchip sector

Spain’s government approved Tuesday a plan to spend €12 billion in the semiconductor and microchip sector amid persistent worldwide shortage of the devices that has disrupted the electronics and automotive industries.

Published: 25 May 2022 09:20 CEST
The goal of the programme financed mostly with European Union Covid-19 relief funds is for Spain “to become a key player in the global semiconductor value chain,” Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tweeted.

“We aim to create a solid ecosystem for the future of computing in Europe and attract large investments in the semiconductors industry,” he added.

Sánchez met with the heads of chip makers Intel and Qualcomm on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum being held at the Swiss resort of Davos to discuss the plan.

The programme will fund research and development, support Spanish firms in strategic projects, finance start-ups as well as domestic semiconductor production capacity.

It will cover “the entire value chain from design to chip manufacturing,” Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told a news conference after a weekly cabinet meeting that approved the plan.

“The aim is to comprehensively develop the design and production capacities of the Spanish microelectronics and semiconductor industry,” she added.

Mainly made in Asia, semiconductors and microchips are needed to make a wide range of products from cars to washing machines to smartphones.

An unexpected surge in demand due to expanding digitalisation and supply change problems caused by the pandemic has created a global shortage of semiconductors and microchips.

The shortage has slowed manufacturing activity, with automakers pausing production and electronic device makers struggling to keep up with demand for phones, TVs and gaming consoles.

The European Union in February unveiled a €43-billion plan to quadruple the supply of semiconductors in Europe by 2030 and reduce its dependence on Asia for the key component.

The aim of the plan is to double its current semiconductor market share to 20 percent in 2030.

