PETS
What you need to consider before adopting a rescue dog in Spain
A quarter of all Spanish households have one or more dogs. If you're considering getting a rescue dog, there's a lot to factor in beforehand. Here's how you go about adopting a dog in Spain.
Published: 25 May 2022 12:07 CEST
Adopting a rescue dog in Spain. Photo: Lenka Novotná / Pixabay
LIVING IN SPAIN
Where in Spain do all the Australians, New Zealanders and South Africans live?
G'day, kia ora and howzit to all our Australian, Kiwi and South African readers. Want to know how many of you live in Spain and where the most popular regions are for you to live in? Read on to find out.
Published: 16 May 2022 10:03 CEST
