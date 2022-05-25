Read news from:
COMPARE: Which countries in Europe have the strictest drink-drive limits?

Certain countries around Europe have stricter policies than others regarding drinking and driving and harsher punishjments for those caught exceeding legal limits. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 25 May 2022 11:28 CEST
A policeman gives a contravenor a breathalyser test during a roadside check focused on speed near Nantes on June 26, 2015. AFP PHOTO / GEORGES GOBET (Photo by GEORGES GOBET / AFP)

European countries set their own driving laws and speed limits and it’s no different when it comes to legal drink-drive limits.

While the safest thing to do of course, is to drink no alcohol at all before driving it is useful to know what the limit is in the country you are driving in whether as a tourist or as someone who frequently crosses European borders by car for work.

While some countries, such as the Czech Republic, have zero tolerance for drinking and driving, in others people are allowed to have a certain amount of alcohol in their blood while driving.

However, not only can the rules be different between countries, they are usually stricter for commercial (or bus) drivers and novice drivers as well. Besides that, the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is extremely difficult to estimate, so the old “one beer is ok” standards no longer safely apply.

In the end, the only way to be safe is to avoid consuming alcohol before driving. Any amount will slow reflexes while giving you dangerous higher confidence. According to the UK’s National Health Service, there is no ‘safe’ drinking level.

How is blood alcohol level measured?

European countries mostly measure blood alcohol concentration (BAC), which is the amount, in grams, of alcohol in one litre of blood.

After alcohol is consumed, it will be absorbed fast from the stomach and intestine to the bloodstream. There, it is broken down by a liver-produced enzyme.

Each person will absorb alcohol at their own speed, and the enzyme will also work differently in each one.

The BAC will depend on these metabolic particularities as well as body weight, gender, how fast and how much the person drank, their age and whether or not (and how much) they have eaten, and even stress levels at the time.

In other words there are many things that may influence the alcohol concentration.

The only way to effectively measure BAC is by taking a blood test – even a breathalyser test could show different results. Still, this is the measuring unit used by many EU countries when deciding on drinking limits and penalties for drivers.

Here are the latest rules and limits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Driving is a great way to enjoy scenic European roads. Pictured is a highway in Norway (Photo by Shai Pal on Unsplash)

Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Greece, Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, and Croatia

In most EU countries, the limit is just under 0.5g/l for standard drivers (stricter rules could be in place for novice or professional drivers).

This could be exceeded by a man with average weight who consumed one pint of beer (containing 4.2% alcohol) and two glasses of red wine (13% alcohol) while having dinner.

If a person is caught driving with more than 0.8g/l of blood alcohol content in Austria, they can pay fines of up to € 5,900 and to have their license taken for one year in some cases.

In France, if BAC exceeds 0.8g/l, they could end up with a 2-year jail sentence and a € 4,500 fine. In Germany, penalties start at a € 500 fine and a one-month license suspension. In Greece, drunk drivers could face up to years of imprisonment.

In Denmark, first time offenders are likely to have their licences suspended and could be required to go on self-paid alcohol and traffic courses if BAC levels are low. Italy has penalties that vary depending on whether or not the driver has caused an accident and could lead to car apprehension, fines and prison sentences.

In Spain, going over a 1.2g/l limit is a criminal offence that could lead to imprisonment sentences and hefty fines. 

Norway, Sweden, and Poland

In Norway, Sweden, and Poland, the limit for standard drivers is 0.2g/l. It could take a woman with average weight one standard drink, or one can of beer, to reach that level.

Penalties in Norway can start at a one month salary fine and a criminal record. In Poland, fines are expected if you surpass the limit, and you could also have your license revoked and receive a prison sentence.

Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia

The Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia have one of the strictest rules in the European Union. There is no allowed limit of alcohol in the blood for drivers.

In the Czech Republic, fines start at € 100 to € 800, and a driving ban of up to one year can be instituted for those driving with a 0.3 BAC level. However, the harshest penalties come if the BAC level surpasses 1 g/l, fines can be up to € 2,000, and drivers could be banned from driving for 10 years and imprisoned for up to three years.

This is intended to be a general guide and reference. Check the current and specific rules in the country you plan to travel to. The easiest and best way to be safe and protect yourself and others is to refrain from drinking alcohol and driving.

Is it worth getting an electric car in Spain?

Thinking about getting an electric car in Spain? Wondering about the costs, the efficiency, the incentives and the charging issues and deciding if it's really worth it? Read on to find out more.

Published: 23 May 2022 10:20 CEST
According to the latest data available from Unespa, the Spanish Association of Insurers and Reinsurers, there are a total of 674,000 electric and hybrid cars circulating in Spain. However, the real figure is thought to be even higher.

Sales of hybrid and electric cars have risen significantly in the past year and sales soared to a record high in January 2022. In that month there were 19,845 electric, hybrid or gas car sales registered, compared to 16,579 petrol and 15,404 diesel vehicle purchases.

The sales of second-hand electric cars also grew by 113.4 percent in 2021 compared with the previous year, according to figures from Ideauto, Spain’s Institute of Automotive Studies.

Only 22 percent of Spanish car buyers say they would opt for a petrol or diesel car next time they purchase a vehicle, the European Investment Bank Survey reports, while 78 percent say they will either purchase a hybrid or an electric car.

The evidence suggests interest in electric vehicles is growing rapidly in Spain. Whether it’s as a result of drivers looking for a more environmentally friendly option of moving around or that they feel they should change their car to avoid increasingly punitive restrictions for combustion engine vehicles in the future, attitudes are changing. 

So is it actually worth getting an electric car in Spain in 2022?

Price

As you probably know already, electric cars cost more to buy than traditional petrol vehicles. On average, between €5,000 and €15,000 more.

The average price of an electric car in 2021 was €26,591, which was one percent higher than that of the previous year, according to the ElectricarVO report by car website coches.net.

However, the price of an electric car greatly depends on the region you buy it in. The most expensive region to buy a second-hand electric car last year was Navarre, where it would have cost you an average of €35,579, followed by the Canary Islands (€31,469) and Valencia (€29,073).

According to ElectricarVO, La Rioja is the cheapest region to buy a second-hand electric car at €22,382, followed by the Balearic Islands at €23,148 and then Andalusia at €24,329.

But remember, it’s not all about the initial cost of the car, you need to look at the overall expenses of the upkeep and the efficiency too.

To give you an idea, travelling 100 kilometres in an electric vehicle costs approximately 13 kWh, while a conventional car that consumes five litres per 100 km would need 45 kWh to do so. 

Subsidies and incentives

There are also several subsidies, incentives and grants available in Spain for anyone wanting to purchase an electric car.

Moves III is Spain’s €800-million initiative which aims to get at least 250,000 electric vehicles on Spain’s roads and 100,000 charging points by the end of 2023. In 2022, there are grants of up to €7,000 for an electric car if you hand in your old car at the same time, or €5,000 if you don’t write it off. Meanwhile, those who opt for a plug-in hybrid will also benefit from a €5,000 grant if their old car is scrapped and €2,500 if it’s not. 

If you live in Valencia, La Rioja or Castilla y León, you can even claim the purchase of your electric car back on your annual tax return. 

Other than incentives offered for purchasing electric vehicles, there are also considerable fuel savings, which can range between €700 and €1,200 for every 15,000 km travelled. Electric vehicle owners also qualify for up to 75 percent discount on yearly road tax.

Major cities such as Madrid and Barcelona also provide electric vehicle owners with further bonuses such as not having to pay for parking.

Repairs and upkeep

The upkeep of electric cars is a lot less than traditional cars. 

You don’t have to pay for mechanical transmissions, oils or lubricants and repairs are minimal compared to what could go wrong with a petrol car.

However, the high capacity batteries that electric cars use represent a significant expense when replacing. Most sources say that these high capacity batteries will need replacing around every 160,000 kilometres. 

Distance you can cover

Distance is one factor that may concern some people wanting to buy an electric car. It’s true that there are big differences between the mileage that electric vehicles can reach compared with traditional cars.

Fortunately in recent years this gap has been closing, with electric vehicles now potentially being able to reach 400km on a single battery charge.

Charging points

This is another sticking point when it comes to deciding if an electric car is right for you or not.

In order to be able to install a charging point at your home, you need a grounded 230/400 VAC supply point, a main electrical control panel and a measuring device. However, if your garage is not located in the same place as your home, you will have to ask your distribution company for a new supply point.

Spanish law indicates that you must inform the community of owners of your building if you’re going to install a charging point, however they can’t prevent you from installing one as the electricity bill will be charged directly to you and they won’t have anything to do with it.

You may also want to research the number of charging points in your region and work out how many you may realistically need to access on your journeys.

The distribution of charging points is still uneven in Spain, with only four communities accounting for 60 percent of the points according to statistics published by the Spanish Association of Car and Truck Manufacturers (ANFAC).

With approximately 13,411 public access points, the goal set by the Spanish government of reaching 100,000 by 2023 seems unlikely to be reached.

Catalonia has the most charging points in Spain with 3,549, followed by Valencia with 1,661and Madrid with 1,601. La Rioja, Cantabria and Extremadura have the least.

Spain also has fewer electric car charging points that its neighbours. Currently, in Spain there are 0.4 charging points per 1,000 inhabitants, while Germany and France, where there are more electric vehicles, have 0.9 and 0.7 charging points per 1,000 inhabitants respectively.

However, Spanish energy company Iberdrola has pledged to install electric vehicle charging stations along all the main motorways in Spain, as well as in the public areas of main cities.

The plan will include at least one rapid recharge station every 50km.

So is it worth getting an electric car in Spain in 2022?

Spanish bank BBVA has a comparison tool which pits a mid-range fuel vehicle against an electric car. From a financial perspective, electric car buyers start to see a return on their investment on average four years after the initial purchase.

Other studies point to electric car buyers breaking even after 20,000km of use. 

Further deductions and incentives may help to convince buyers, especially as soaring prices for raw materials mean electric car parts are not getting any cheaper currently. 

Buying an electric car in Spain can be worth it in the long run but ultimately it depends on your personal circumstances, and you have to ask yourself questions such as: will you have a charging point close?, how much use will you give it?, will you need it in emergencies or for long journeys?, will it be your only vehicle?, and so on.  

