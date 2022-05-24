Read news from:
Police probe ‘honour killing’ of Pakistani-Spanish sisters

Police are investigating the murder of two Catalonia-based Pakistani-Spanish sisters as an “honour killing”, after they refused to be married to their cousins as a way for the men to obtain residency in Spain.

Published: 24 May 2022 16:33 CEST
Aneesa Abbas, 24, and Arooj Abbas, 21, were strangled and shot dead on Friday. Photo: Handout

Honour killing is a brutal patriarchal practice that sees women put to death for bringing “shame” on their families.

In deeply conservative Pakistan women have been shot, stabbed, stoned, set alight and strangled for the charge of tainting their family’s “honour”.

Such women are often slain by their own relatives, acting outside the law to uphold their family reputation according to ancient tribal mores.

Police in the eastern city of Gujrat said they are investigating the murder of Aneesa Abbas, 24, and Arooj Abbas, 21, who lived in the Catalan city of Terrassa, as the latest in a grim litany of honour killings. 

A spokesman told AFP both were seeking separation from their Pakistani husbands and were lured back from Spain to Gujrat where they were strangled and shot on Friday night. 

“The family created a story to convince them to come to Pakistan for a couple of days,” said Gujrat police spokesman Nauman Hassan.

“Preliminary investigations show this is a case of honour killing, but it is still developing and the investigation is ongoing,” he added.

Police also said the women were being “pressurised” by their spouses to aid their emigration to Spain.

Even though they had never met their cousins before, the sisters were reportedly forced to marry them over the phone, a practice that’s legally recognised in Pakistan. 

Seven members of the sisters’ family are currently wanted for murder.

On Tuesday Catalonia’s Mossos d’Esquadra police interrogated the slain women’ father in Terrassa to determine his involvement in the honour killing.

The Spanish embassy in Pakistan could not be reached for comment.

Swathes of Pakistani society still operate according to strict codes of “honour” that radically undermine women’s rights.

Entitlements to education, reproductive rights and the choice of who to wed are all curtailed by the practice.

There were more than 450 honour killings last year, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

Men are sometimes targeted but the majority of victims are women and it is suspected that many cases go unreported.

Spanish mother jailed for falsely accusing ex-husband of child abuse

A Spanish court has jailed a woman for five years for repeatedly filing false reports about her ex-husband sexually abusing their daughter.

Published: 18 May 2022 16:01 CEST
Spanish mother jailed for falsely accusing ex-husband of child abuse

According to El Mundo daily, the sentence was unprecedented in Spain.

In a ruling handed down by a court in the southern city of Granada which was seen by AFP on Wednesday, the unnamed woman was convicted of filing false allegations, offences against moral integrity and abandonment of parental responsibility.

She was also ordered to pay €40,000 ($42,000) each to the child and her father for the harm caused by her unfounded allegations, which were aimed at securing sole custody of her daughter, now nine.

The court also took away the mother’s parental responsibility for 10 years on grounds she posed “a threat to (her daughter’s) development”, according to court documents dated Monday.

The woman had filed eight reports to the police and the courts over a two-year period, accusing her husband of abuse and on one occasion rape as they were in the throes of getting divorced.

She also took her daughter to be examined by doctors and psychologists on 10 separate occasions.

None of them ever found any evidence of the alleged abuse.

The ongoing gynaecological and psychological examinations had an impact on the child’s “psychological stability and her performance at school”, according to the court documents.

The aim was to “obtain the sole and exclusive custody” of their daughter.

The sentence, which can be appealed, described the mother as a person with a predisposition for “lying” who displayed “shameless cynicism” and “cunning malice with obsessive overtones”.

The couple married in 2010 and had a daughter in 2012. But they split up in 2017 and the problems began a year later when the father, an English teacher, requested joint custody.

After his ex-wife began filing the false allegations against him, he lost most of his students along with his “emotion stability, peace of mind and sense of calm”, the court found.

“It’s like being buried alive,” he told El Mundo.

“It’s trying to kill someone without laying a finger on them… accusing them of the vilest, worst thing that a human being can do: harming your own daughter.”

