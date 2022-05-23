For members
DRIVING
Is it worth getting an electric car in Spain?
Thinking about getting an electric car in Spain? Wondering about the costs, the efficiency, the incentives and the charging issues and deciding if it's really worth it? Read on to find out more.
Published: 23 May 2022 10:20 CEST
Is it worth getting an electric car in Spain? Photo: Mikes-Photography / Pixabay
PROPERTY
What the Euribor rise means for property buyers and owners in Spain
The rise in the Euribor interest rate, used to calculate mortgage payments in Spain, is causing big changes in the mortgage rates.
Published: 20 May 2022 12:59 CEST
