Hundreds protest return of Spain’s exiled ex-king Juan Carlos

Hundreds of protesters demonstrated in Madrid on Sunday against tarnished former king Juan Carlos I, whose visit to Spain after almost two years of self-imposed exile in the UAE has sparked criticism.

Published: 23 May 2022 09:31 CEST
Protesters hold a Republican flag during an anti-monarchy demonstration in Madrid on May 22, 2022, coinciding with the return to Spain of former king Juan Carlos I. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Holding signs reading “Justice” and “The Borbón in prison”, the demonstrators gathered near the Spanish capital’s royal palace. A government spokesman put their number at 300.

Juan Carlos this week returned to Spain for the first time since August 2020 to attend a regatta, after investigations into alleged corruption and money laundering were shelved in March.

The 84-year-old was admired for his role in Spain’s democratic transition following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975, but revelations about the opaque origins of his fortune have tarnished his reputation among many Spaniards.

Demonstrators wave a flag of the Second Spanish Republic as they gather to protest against the visit of Spain’s former King to attend the regatta of the InterRias trophy of 6M Spanish Cup, in the Galician town of Sanxenxo, northwestern Spain, on May 21st, 2022. Photo: Brais Lorenzo/AFP

The former monarch is due to visit his son King Felipe VI in Madrid on Monday before returning to the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, his new permanent residence.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government still expects “explanations” from Juan Carlos, who abdicated in favour of Felipe in 2014. Media reports say the government opposes his staying at the Zarzuela Palace, Felipe’s official residence.

But in the northwestern port of Sanxenxo, where Juan Carlos competed in the regatta this weekend, dozens of onlookers welcomed him, shouting “Long live the king, long live Spain!”.

IN PICS: Crowds gather to greet Spain’s exiled ex-king on first visit back

Spain's former king attended a regatta in Galicia on Friday on a controversial first trip home after nearly two years in exile following a string of financial scandals. "Long live the king!" and "scoundrel" were both heard from the crowd of bystanders and journalists present.

Published: 20 May 2022 16:39 CEST
Although prosecutors have closed their probes into Juan Carlos I’s affairs, revelations about the murky origins of his fortune have done irreparable damage to a figure once revered for his role in Spain’s democratic transition after decades of dictatorship.

Pulling up to the sailing club in the resort town of Sanxenxo, the 84-year-old — who flew in from Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening — was greeted by dozens of well-wishers, and a crowd of journalists.

As he got out of the car wearing a white top, cream vest and salmon slacks and began shaking hands with supporters, there were cries of “Long live the king!”

Spain’s former King Juan Carlos I (L) waves to the crowd from a car as he arrives in Sanxenxo, northwestern Spain. (Photo by Brais Lorenzo / AFP)

But there were also a few cries of dissent with one man shouting “scoundrel” — a possible reference to the financial scandals that prompted Juan Carlos to move to Abu Dhabi in self-imposed exile in August 2020.Hobbling along with his cane and holding onto the arm of an aide, the ex-monarch beamed as he greeted the crew of his yacht, the “Bribón” — Spanish for “rascal”.

Crowds cheer as Spain’s former King Juan Carlos I arrives at the nautical club in the Galician town of Sanxenxo. (Photo by Brais Lorenzo / AFP)

The six-metre (20-foot) racing yacht is the same vessel with which he and his crew won the world sailing title in 2017 and 2019.

It was unclear whether he would be joining them aboard for the race. He has not sailed for some three years, Spain’s RTVE public television said.

Spain’s former King Juan Carlos I (3rdR) prepares to board his “Bribón” boat with the help of his walking stick and his entourage. (Photo by Brais Lorenzo / AFP)

The former monarch will stay with a close friend in Sanxenxo until Monday when he travels to Madrid for a brief visit with his wife Sofia, his son King Felipe VI and other family members.

He will leave for Abu Dhabi later on Monday, the palace said.

News of the disgraced former king’s impending arrival sparked a backlash earlier this week.

“There is no longer any legal or judicial reason to stop the king emeritus from travelling to Spain but there are a wealth of ethical grounds that explain the commotion this has caused,” an El Pais editorial said on Thursday.

“Anyone returning to Spain with a record like king Juan Carlos I would be arrested and prosecuted as soon as they crossed the border” it tweeted.

