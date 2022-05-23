For members
TRAVEL NEWS
EXPLAINED: Spain’s new rules for unvaccinated non-EU tourists
Unvaccinated third-country nationals such as Americans and Britons are now allowed to go on holiday to Spain. Here are the requirements, documentation needed and other important information they should know before booking their flights to Spain.
Published: 23 May 2022 15:38 CEST
Covid tests accepted by Spain are those authorised by the European Commission.(Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments