Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

More monkeypox cases suspected across Spain

As health authorities hone in on a Madrid sauna as the origin of the outbreak, more suspected cases of the mysterious monkeypox virus are popping up across Spain, including the first infection of a woman.

Published: 22 May 2022 14:58 CEST
More monkeypox cases suspected across Spain
Monkeypox transmission is usually via close contact with infected animals such as rodents and monkeys, and is limited between people. It has only been fatal in rare cases. Photo: Sanjay Kanojia/AFP

More cases of monkeypox have been detected across Spain this weekend. 

Monkeypox is not usually fatal but often manifests itself through fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face. Transmission is usually via close contact with infected animals such as monkeys.

Recent cases suggest that virus can also be transmitted through contact with skin lesions or droplets of bodily fluid from an infected person.

The first infection in the wave of cases observed in Europe was reportedly in the United Kingdom. Cases have since been reported in Portugal, Germany, Canada, the United States, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, Australia, Switzerland and France.

In Spain the majority of the suspected cases has been concentrated in Madrid, with the outbreak believed to have begun at a sauna in the capital which has since closed its doors. Some reports in the Spanish media have also suggested a party in the Canary Islands may have further spread the virus.

READ ALSO Spanish monkeypox outbreak linked to sauna

But this weekend the Spanish press have reported that cases have now been detected in Andalusia, Basque Country, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia and Aragon, and that Extremadura has reported the first suspected case of a woman being infected. 

At last count, Spanish health authorities confirmed 7 cases nationwide and a further 23 people who tested positive for a “non-human” virus but still awaited further results. A further update is expected at the beginning of next week, and contact tracing is believed to be under way.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

Spanish monkeypox outbreak linked to sauna

A sauna in Spain's capital has been forced to close over a suspected link to a monkeypox outbreak in the country, health authorities said on Friday.

Published: 21 May 2022 12:13 CEST
Spanish monkeypox outbreak linked to sauna

Several European countries have reported cases in recent days. British authorities have pointed out that their most recent cases have been detected in men who defined themselves as gay, bisexual or as having had sex with men, with suspicions that there may be community transmission of the pathogen in this group.

The Paraiso sauna, a gay-friendly establishment whose name means “paradise” in the heart of Madrid, said on Twitter it was shutting its doors.

“The Paraiso sauna will remain closed for the next few days, a precautionary measure in the face of the alert… over the emergence of so-called monkey pox infections in the Madrid region,” it said.

Enrique Ruiz Escudero, a health official for the Madrid region, told reporters the authorities had recorded 21 confirmed cases and 19 suspected cases.

“Most people who tested positive have a link to this source,” he said, referring to the sauna.

Official tallies often take time to be updated at national level in Spain.

The health ministry’s latest monkeypox count was of seven confirmed cases nationwide and 23 people who tested positive for a “non-human” virus but still awaited further results.

Other regions in the country, including Galicia, the Basque Country and Estremadura, have also reported suspected infections.

Monkeypox is not usually fatal but often manifests itself through fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face.

The virus can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions or droplets of bodily fluid from an infected person.

READ MORE: Eight suspected monkeypox cases detected in Spain

SHOW COMMENTS