HEALTH

Spanish monkeypox outbreak linked to sauna

A sauna in Spain's capital has been forced to close over a suspected link to a monkeypox outbreak in the country, health authorities said on Friday.

Published: 21 May 2022 12:13 CEST
Illustration photo of a sauna. Photo: Huum, Unsplash.

Several European countries have reported cases in recent days. British authorities have pointed out that their most recent cases have been detected in men who defined themselves as gay, bisexual or as having had sex with men, with suspicions that there may be community transmission of the pathogen in this group.

The Paraiso sauna, a gay-friendly establishment whose name means “paradise” in the heart of Madrid, said on Twitter it was shutting its doors.

“The Paraiso sauna will remain closed for the next few days, a precautionary measure in the face of the alert… over the emergence of so-called monkey pox infections in the Madrid region,” it said.

Enrique Ruiz Escudero, a health official for the Madrid region, told reporters the authorities had recorded 21 confirmed cases and 19 suspected cases.

“Most people who tested positive have a link to this source,” he said, referring to the sauna.

Official tallies often take time to be updated at national level in Spain.

The health ministry’s latest monkeypox count was of seven confirmed cases nationwide and 23 people who tested positive for a “non-human” virus but still awaited further results.

Other regions in the country, including Galicia, the Basque Country and Estremadura, have also reported suspected infections.

Monkeypox is not usually fatal but often manifests itself through fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face.

The virus can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions or droplets of bodily fluid from an infected person.

HEALTH

Madrid confirms seven monkeypox infections as suspected cases rise in Spain and Portugal

Spain and Portugal have detected over 40 suspected cases of monkeypox, a viral infection rarely seen in Europe, with both outbreaks concentrated in the Madrid and Lisbon areas, officials said Wednesday.

Published: 19 May 2022 11:02 CEST
Seven out of the eight suspected monkeypox cases announced on Tuesday were confirmed as positive by Madrid’s health department on Wednesday.  

In a statement, health authorities in the Madrid region said they had now detected another “22 possible cases of monkeypox”, indicating all of them were believed to have been transmitted through sexual activity.

“In general, its transmission is via respiratory drops but the characteristics of the 22 suspected infections point to it being passed on through bodily fluids during sex relations,” the statement said, without giving further details.

“All of them are young adult males and most of them are men who have sexual relations with other men, but not all of them,” Elena Andradas, head of public health in the Madrid region, told Cadena Ser radio.

However, for Basilio Valladares, former vice president of the Spanish Society of Tropical Medicine, it is too early to draw conclusions as the virus can also be transmitted through saliva.

“It doesn’t have to be the saliva of a homosexual, saliva is saliva,” Valladares told the Spanish radio station.

The announcement came just days after the British health authorities said they had detected seven cases so far this month, with the World Health Organisation working with the government to investigate the outbreak.

Health officials have noted some of these infections may be through sexual contact — in this instance among gay or bisexual men — which would be a new development in understanding how the virus is transmitted. 

Another 20 suspected cases of monkeypox – endemic in parts of Central and Western Africa – have been detected in the Lisbon region, Portugal’s health ministry said in a statement.

“The cases were all among males, the majority of them young, who had ulcerated lesions,” it said.

Symptoms of monkeypox in humans include a rash which often starts on the face then moves to other parts of the body, fever, muscle ache and chills. Most people recover from the illness within several weeks.

Handout showing the rashes that develop on the skin when there is a monkeypox infection. Photo: UKHSA

Transmission is usually via close contact with infected animals such as rodents and monkeys, and is limited between people. It has only been fatal in rare cases.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a public health protection body, on Monday said it had detected four new cases after registering three cases earlier in May.

All four of the additional cases were men who have sex with men or self-identify as gay or bisexual, it said.

None have known connections with the three earlier confirmed cases, the first of which was linked to travel from Nigeria, raising fears of community spread of the virus.

