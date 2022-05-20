Read news from:
TAXES

La Renta: What items can you deduct on your Spanish tax return?

Find out what costs you can and can't claim back on your annual Spanish tax return or 'declaración de la renta'.

Published: 20 May 2022 09:27 CEST
What items can you deduct on Spain's annual tax return. Photo: abi ismail/ Unsplash

Spain’s annual tax return is known as the declaración de la renta and completing it or knowing what you can claim back as an expense can be quite tricky, particularly because there are many regional differences too. 

Anyone residing in Spain for more than 183 days and earning over €22,000 a year, who is self-employed (autónomo), or moved here in the last year, must complete it. 

Your Spanish income tax return has to be filed by June 30th for the preceding year, in this case for 2021.

There are many different allowances or deductions that can be made on your tax return such as deductions for couples, children, single parents, elderly parents, disabilities and large families, may of which we have covered in previous articles such as this one here

This article, however focuses specifically on costs that you can claim back on your tax return. For example, can you deduct rental or mortgage expenses, property tax or private health expenses? Read on to find out. 

Spanish pension contributions

Up to €2,000 can be deducted for contributions to pension plans or up to 30 percent of the tax base (total income).

Property tax

Those who own a property in Spain will pay the yearly Impuesto Sobre Bienes Inmuebles, better known as IBI. This is similar to council tax in the UK and one of the expenses you can claim back on your annual declaration.

The costs of renovating your main home

Keep in mind, that you can’t just deduct the cost of any renovations on your home, particularly if they’re just cosmetic, but you can deduct for any renovations which reduce the demand for heating and cooling by at least seven percent. In this case, you can apply a 20 percent deduction, with a maximum of €5,000. 

Buying or rental costs of your main home

This expense can only be deducted by those who bought their property and signed the mortgage before January 1st, 2013 and must have included it in previous declarations. In the case of those who are renting, the signing of the contract must have been made before January 1st, 2015.

The tax benefit is up to 15 percent with a maximum limit of €9,040, while the maximum deduction will be €1,356.  

Some regions will also allow you to deduct further expenses if you buy a house in a rural area or habitually live in an area at risk of depopulation, such as in Andalusia, Cantabria, Castilla La-Mancha, Extremadura, Galicia, La Rioja and Valencia.  You can also deduct expenses for the cost of buying a residence for a particular group of people, be it young people in need, victims of domestic violence, disabled people or large families.

Donations

Donations of many kinds can be deducted on your annual tax declaration, whether they’re charitable donations, donations to cultural institutions, donations for scientific advancement, innovative technologies or the environment.

Generally, you can deduct 80 percent of the first €150 and 35 percent of any donations after that. If you have any doubts as to whether the donations you made last year can be included, it’s best to check with your accountant or gestor.

For educational studies and textbooks

Many times, you can deduct the cost of education and the textbooks associated with them. In general, you can deduct 15 percent of school fees; 10 percent of language courses and; five percent of the cost of purchasing clothing for exclusively school use.

However, this does not include claiming back for all courses, unless you are autónomo (self-employed) and they are designed to help improve your business. If you’ve taken a course, it’s best to check with your gestor or accountant to see if the fees can be included on your declaration as there are slight variations between regions too.

Investments in environmental installations (some regions only)

Many regions in Spain allow you to deduct costs of investing in environmental installations such as solar panels, thermal installations, and water-saving devices. This category also includes improvements made to your habitual residence due to disability or adaptation because of technical or structural issues. Some of the main regions you can deduct these expenses include Valencia, Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Murcia and Galicia. Unfortunately, these are not included for Madrid or Catalonia.

Domestic help (some regions only)

In some regions in Spain, you can even deduct expenses for domestic help, such as cleaners, nannies or au-pairs. This is true in Madrid, Andalusia, La Rioja and Castilla y León.

Electric cars (some regions only)

Those who make an investment in buying an electric car may also be able to deduct the cost of this, depending on where they live. This is true if you live in Valencia, La Rioja and Castilla y León.

Standout regional differences

  • The Canary Islands and Cantabria are the only two regions that allow you to deduct private health insurance and other health-related expenses, but make sure you contact your gestor to find out exactly which health costs can be claimed for.
  • Andalusia is the only region where you can deduct legal expenses.
  • Public transport costs can be deducted in Aragón and Asturias.

Please note, we at The Local are not financial experts. What we’ve learned, we’ve learned the hard way — by getting on the phone and listening to all those frustrating automated messages. 

The information above is designed to help, but if you are in doubt or unsure of exactly what you can claim back, seek professional advice.

TAXES

What’s the inheritance tax in each region of Spain?

Inheritance tax varies greatly in Spain depending on what region you or your relations live in. Find out what the rates are in your area in 2022.

Published: 2 May 2022 09:30 CEST
Updated: 8 May 2022 09:53 CEST
Spain’s inheritance or succession tax, known as ‘impuesto de sucesiones‘ is both complex and controversial, but it’s important to understand how it works in order to avoid any unfortunate financial surprises when a loved one with a connection to Spain passes away. 

Spanish inheritance tax is decided by the Spanish State but all of the country’s 17 regions have the right to change these rules to make them more beneficial or detrimental to heirs, luckily the general trend is towards the former. 

The succession tax rates will differ depending on how much is inherited, ranging from 7.65 percent on the first €7,933 up to 34 percent on €797,555+. 

There are many factors to consider, such as which category heirs and other beneficiaries fall into, or the fact that in Spain the spouse of the deceased is also subject to inheritance tax, which is not the case in the UK and many other countries.

What are the different groups of heirs in Spain?

As mentioned above, there are several categories or groups that heirs can fall into and this will depend on how much allowance they can benefit from. The groups are the following:

Group 1: Children under 21 years of age

Group 2: Children over 21 years of age, spouses and parents

Group 3: Siblings, nieces, nephews, as well as aunts and uncles

Group 4: Cousins or more distant relations

What are the inheritance rates in my region?

Andalusia

In Andalusia, the inheritance tax rate varies between 7 percent and 36 percent, depending on the value of the inheritance. However, recently the Andalusian government approved, through a Royal Decree, a reduction of 99 percent, both for inheritance and gift tax for those who are included in groups 1 and 2.

Aragón

In Aragón there is 100 percent discount on the tax base, with a limit of €3,000,000 for descendants under the age of 21 or for those that have a disability. In addition, the spouse, parents or descendants of the deceased may also benefit from a reduction of 100 percent of the tax base.

Asturias

In Asturias there is an allowance of €300,000 for those groups 1 and 2. For all other groups, it establishes various reductions included in the state regulations. In addition, in case of inheriting a home, the bonus will be between 95 and 99 percent, depending on its value.

Balearic Islands

In the Balearic Islands, for those in groups 1 and 2, deductions of €25,000 are applied, plus €6,250 per year that the taxpayer is under the age of 21, up to a maximum of €50,000. For those in group 3, a deduction of €8,000 is applied and for those in group 4, it’s €1,000. An allowance of €48,000 will also be made for those with disabilities.

Basque Country

For those in groups 1 and 2 in the Basque Country, inheritances with an amount less than €400,000 are not required to pay taxes. When the amount is greater than €400,000, a tax rate of 1.5 percent will be applied.

Canary Islands
Those in group 1 get an allowance of €47,859, while those in group 2 get an allowance of €15,957. Those in group 3 will get €7,993, while those in group 4 get no allowance at all. After the deduction, inheritance tax rates are calculated on the remaining balance which range between 7.65 percent and 34 percent on anything above €797,555.

Cantabria

For those in group 1, there is a reduction of €50,000 plus €5,000 for each year the taxpayer is under 21. For those in group 2, it’s also €50,000 and for those in group 3, it’s €25,000.

Castilla La-Mancha

In Castilla La-Mancha those in groups 1 and 2 will benefit from discounts ranging from 80 percent to 100 percent, depending on the amount of the payable base.

Castilla y León

Castilla y León allows reductions for children spouses and parents. Those in groups 1 and 2 will benefit from an allowance of €60,000. An additional reduction of €6,000 will be applied for each year the taxpayer is under the age of 21. A variable reduction will also be applied, which is calculated as the difference between €400,000, plus the sum of the previous amounts and the state deductions.

Catalonia

In Catalonia, spouses will receive a bonus of 99 percent and the rest of the heirs in groups 1 and 2 may apply a bonus that varies between 57 percent and 99 percent, depending on the tax base.

Extremadura

A bonus of 99 percent is applied for amounts of up to €300,000 euros between parents, children and spouses.  

Galicia

In Galicia, heirs in group 1 have an allowance on amounts up to €1,000,000, plus there is a reduction of €100,000 for each year the beneficiary is younger than 21, with a limit of €1,500,000. For those in group 2, the reduction varies between €900,000 and €400,000, depending on the taxpayer’s age. In the cases of groups 3 and 4, the bonus will be €16,000 or €8,000. The applicable rate in Galicia stands at between 5 and 18 percent, which is well below the rest of the regions. 

La Rioja

Those who inherit in La Rioja benefit from a deduction of 99 percent of the tax quota if the tax base is less than or equal to €500,000. The deduction will be 98 percent for amounts that exceed €500,000.

Madrid

Madrid applies a discount of 99 percent of the tax quota for taxpayers included in groups 1 and 2. In addition, for the heirs included in group 3, it establishes a discount of 15 percent or 10 percent, depending on what relation they are to the deceased.

Murcia

In the region of Murcia, the law includes a deduction of 99 percent for those in groups 1 and 2. Likewise, for the rest of the heirs, it also recognises different reductions depending when the money is inherited and the amount to be received.

Navarre

In Navarre no discounts are applied, but how much tax varies according to what group you fall under. Spouses for example have a rate of 0 percent up to €250,000, and 0.80 percent from there upwards. In the case of descents and parents, the applicable rate varies between 2 percent and 16 percent.

Valencia

In Valencia discounts of 75 percent are applied for those in group 1 or 50 percent for those in group 2. In case the of those with disabilities, the taxpayer will also receive a bonus of 75 percent.

Case study example

For example, in the case of a 30-year-old son who inherits assets worth €800,000 euros, the most amount of tax would be paid in Asturias, with at €103,135.48; followed by Castilla y León €81,018.76; Valencian €63,193.76; Aragon €55,466.81; La Rioja €32,342.86; Castilla-La Mancha €31,759.23 and the Canary Islands €31,748.63. 

These regions would be followed by Navarre €17,000; Catalonia €9,796.89; the Balearic Islands €5,950; the Basque Country €3,150; Murcia €1,640.49; Extremadura €1,587.96 and Madrid €1,586.04). Andalusia, Cantabria and Galicia have a net quota of 0.

