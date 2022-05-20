For members
TAXES
La Renta: What items can you deduct on your Spanish tax return?
Find out what costs you can and can't claim back on your annual Spanish tax return or 'declaración de la renta'.
Published: 20 May 2022 09:27 CEST
What items can you deduct on Spain's annual tax return. Photo: abi ismail/ Unsplash
For members
TAXES
What’s the inheritance tax in each region of Spain?
Inheritance tax varies greatly in Spain depending on what region you or your relations live in. Find out what the rates are in your area in 2022.
Published: 2 May 2022 09:30 CEST
Updated: 8 May 2022 09:53 CEST
Updated: 8 May 2022 09:53 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments