How 22 Spanish orphans became 'the vaccine' to beat smallpox in the Americas

This is the unlikely story of how in 1803 one doctor, one ship and 22 Spanish orphans serving as human fridges helped the world beat smallpox by carrying out the first international vaccination campaign.

Published: 20 May 2022 12:24 CEST
How 22 Spanish orphans became 'the vaccine' to beat smallpox in the Americas
British physician Edward Jenner may have administered the first vaccine but it was a Spanish doctor that helped to export the inoculation around the world. Painting: Ernest Board (1806)

We’re living through a time in history where the emergence and resurgence of viruses is becoming more prevalent, from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic to the appearance of monkeypox, with several cases recently recorded in Spain, Portugal and the UK.

Monkeypox is a similar virus to smallpox, a devastating illness that was finally eradicated in 1980. The virus causes high fever, body aches, headaches and chills, as well as a rash of boils or sores. 

While historians and scientists believe that smallpox has been around for the last 3,000 years, monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks occurred in a group of monkeys kept for research. The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The first vaccine

During the 18th century, smallpox was rife throughout the world and was killing millions. It was around this time that English doctor Edward Jenner saw that people who caught the milder bovine virus of cowpox never actually caught the deadlier smallpox.

So in 1796, he took the pus from a cowpox lesion on a milkmaid’s hand and inoculated an eight-year-old boy named James Phipps, rendering him immune to smallpox and creating the world’s first vaccine.

But it was in fact Spain that played a pivotal role in getting this vaccine out to the masses and helping to bring the smallpox virus under control. 

How did they transport vaccines in the 18th and 19th century?

Even today, transporting vaccines proves to be problematic, best evidenced by the specific temperature and storage requirements of some of the Covid-19 vaccines, as well the logistical delays and other distribution obstacles.

But back in the early 19th century, doctors and scientists came up against even more problems.

Health professionals at the time invented an ingenious method of taking the puss-like fluid from the sores of those with cowpox and placing it on a piece of material to dry out.

They would then travel to the next town and mix the dried puss with water, before scratching it into people’s skin to infect them with cowpox, thus protecting them from smallpox.

This method seemed to work in Europe, where distances between towns were relatively close.

The arrival of Spain’s Conquistadores in America led to the spread of viruses such as smallpox among native populations, killing millions, including the Aztecs of present-day Mexico.

However, the vaccine wouldn’t stay fresh long enough to take it further across the seas to the Americas. It wouldn’t even work for distances from one European capital to the next, only from town to town. 

Children become the vaccine carriers

This is where Spain comes in. The colonial power was desperate to send the vaccine over to its South American territories, where the virus was running rampant throughout the population, killing around half of those it infected.

In 1803, a doctor from Alicante in eastern Spain, Francisco Javier de Balmís, came up with a plan and asked Spain’s King Carlos IV, whose own daughter had died of smallpox, to fund a new mission.

His plan was to sail to the Americas with 22 Spanish orphans on board, infecting them with cowpox along the way, a plan that wouldn’t have much chance of being approved in this day and age due to human rights laws, but this was the early 18th century.

Francisco Javier de Balmís was integral in helping the first international vaccine campaign. Source: Foundling / WikiCommons

The cowpox vaccine only survived in the body for up to 12 days, so at the beginning of the journey only two of the orphans were infected with smallpox. Then, ten days later when they were sick enough and had boils all over their skin, doctors on board would lance these sores and infect two more boys. The aim was to keep this going every ten days until they reached South America.

Miraculously, the plan of using the orphans as vessels for the virus worked, and although all the children got sick, none of them died.

By the time the ship docked in Venezuela in March 1804, one boy still had fresh sores and puss which could be used to vaccinate the local population. 

Balmís and his team set about vaccinating the locals straight away and then split up, with half the team travelling through what is today Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Bolivia and the other half up to Mexico.

Amazingly, using this method of lancing boils and moving from town to town, they managed to vaccinate around 200,000 people, most of whom were children.

Locals who received news of their arrival would greet the heroes with all the flamboyance of a Spanish fiesta – complete with music, bullfights and fireworks. 

The mission was not yet complete

Balmís left the 22 original orphans with adoptive families in Mexico and then set out on a new voyage with a brand new set of children for the Spanish colony of the Philippines.

The ship arrived in April 1805 and again astonishingly the plan worked. Here, Blamís and his team were able to vaccinate a further 20,000. 

This vaccination plan was so successful again, that Balmís took the vaccine to China to keep inoculating the population there too. 

Thanks to the ingenious methods of one Spanish doctor and the bravery of 22 Spanish orphans, Jenner’s original vaccine was able to reach the far corners of the world, vaccinating hundreds of thousands and saving countless lives. 

HEALTH

KEY POINTS: Spain’s new women’s health law

KEY POINTS: Spain's new women's health law

Published: 18 May 2022 09:27 CEST
KEY POINTS: Spain's new women's health law

After months of negotiations within the government, the Ministry of Equality is satisfied with the preliminary draft reform of the abortion law, although outstanding measures have been left out along the way, such as the reduction of VAT on pads and tampons. 

Spain’s Minister of Equality Irene Montero explained that the draft represents a modification of the one approved by the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero in 2010, which already had “very solid pillars”, after the “setbacks” that occurred under Mariano Rajoy’s government.

The proposed legislation must still be approved by parliament, with a vote not expected for months, but if approved here’s what will change. 

Girls aged 16 and 17 will be able to get abortions without the need for permission

Previously, it was necessary for those aged 16 and 17 who wanted an abortion to get consent from their parents, but this new law means that no permission will be necessary. Women who undergo an abortion will have the right to disability leave and specialised support in cases of terminated pregnancy.  

Guaranteed abortions in the public health system

The new law guarantees that abortion will be available in the public health sector if it is needed in an emergency and also places special emphasis on the proximity of women’s homes to health centres, so that they won’t have to travel far to get one.

Many times women end up in private clinics because the public hospitals refuse them. In addition, women will be able to choose between surgical and pharmacological abortion, both of which must be available in all centres.

In Spain, of the 88,269 voluntary terminations of pregnancy reported in 2020, the latest available data showed that 84.5 percent were performed in private centres. Twelve provinces have not reported any abortion in the last five years, not even in private clinics. 

Registration of objectors

The law assures that conscientious objectors have a right not to perform abortions and will be regulated in the same way as in the Euthanasia Law. It will guarantee that there will always be personnel available to form voluntary abortions. Any health professional either working in the private or public sectors can declare themselves to be a conscientious objector.

The three mandatory reflection days will be eliminated

The new draft bill eliminates the need to take three days of reflection before terminating a pregnancy, which has been mandatory up until now. The law also states that information on alternatives will be provided and help in the case that the woman decides to continue with her pregnancy and requests it.

Menstrual and pregnancy leave

For the first time, the law will include a specific section on periods, allowing time off work for women who suffer from extremely painful and disabling periods, which will be financed 100 percent by the State.

Good practices will be promoted in all stages of pregnancy, especially in childbirth and postpartum. Prepartum leave will be incorporated from the 39th week of pregnancy, which will be taken away from maternity leave.

Free period products

In high schools, prisons, women’s centres, civic centres, social centres and public bodies, products such as tampons, pads or menstrual cups will be distributed free of charge with the aim of ending menstrual poverty.

Free distribution of the pill and methods of male contraception

The new law also indicates that there will be free distribution of the morning-after pill in health centres, as well as in sexual and reproductive health institutions.

Currently, this emergency contraceptive can be bought without a prescription in pharmacies at a price of around €20, although some Spanish regions already provide it for free in health centres. The new law proposes that the pill must be available in all pharmacies. Male contraceptive methods will also be promoted, so that it will not only be the responsibility of the woman.

Mandatory sex education

The law states that sex education must be mandatory in schools. Teachers will be trained in sexual and menstrual education, as will prison officers and public workers.

Free contraceptive methods will also be distributed in educational centres linked to campaigns on sexual education (something that will also be done in social centres and prisons). There will also be public centres for sexual and reproductive health and a hotline will be created.  

Surrogacy and forced sterilisation

The law recognises surrogacy as a form of violence against women and the advertising of agencies that offer these services abroad is prohibited. It also considers forced abortion and sterilisation of women with disabilities as violence against women.

