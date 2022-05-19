Read news from:
Spain’s ex-king makes brief return to Spain from exile

Spain's former king Juan Carlos will return to Spain on Thursday after nearly two years in exile in the United Arab Emirates, the royal household confirmed on Wednesday.

Published: 19 May 2022 09:38 CEST
Juan Carlos will first head to the Galician town of Sanxenxo, where a regatta will take place from Friday featuring the "Bribón", a yacht with which he won the world title in 2017. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)

Juan Carlos, who abdicated against a backdrop of scandals over his finances and love life, had communicated “his decision to go to Spain from May 19th to Monday, May 23rd”, the Royal House said.

Juan Carlos will first head to the northwestern town of Sanxenxo, where a regatta will take place from Friday featuring the “Bribón”, a yacht with which he won the world title in 2017.

He will then travel to Madrid on Monday to visit his son King Felipe VI, his wife Sofia and other members of his family before leaving “the same day” for Abu Dhabi “where he has established his permanent and stable residence”, the palace said.

The visit is part of “His Majesty Juan Carlos’ desire to visit his family and friends regularly in Spain” in a “private” setting, the palace statement added.

The statement said Juan Carlos wanted to “facilitate” his son Felipe’s “exercise” of duties in view of “the public consequences of certain past events of (his) private life”.

Three investigations against him in Spain were finally closed in early March, paving the way for his eventual return.

Opaque wealth

But the visit has been criticised by the far-left Podemos party, which is part of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s coalition government.

Even before Juan Carlos went into exile, Felipe decided in March 2020 to renounce his father’s inheritance and withdraw his annual allowance of nearly €200,000.

Juan Carlos’ choice of the UAE has stoked criticism, as his ties with the Gulf monarchies are at the centre of suspicions over his opaque wealth.

The excesses of the former monarch only came to light in the last years of his reign, triggering a string of investigations.

In the throes of a corruption scandal involving his son-in-law Iñaki Urdangarín, Juan Carlos abdicated in favour of Felipe.

In the most significant case, Spanish prosecutors have sought since December 2018 to determine whether the 84-year-old pocketed a commission linked to a Spanish consortium’s construction of a railway in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi monarchy paid $100 million in 2008 into the Swiss account of a foundation to which Juan Carlos was a beneficiary.

But prosecutors said the money was a “gift” received by the king in his capacity as head of state, which could have constituted corruption.

CORRUPTION

Spain shelves probe into €7-billion Saudi rail project contract

Spanish prosecutors have dropped a probe into suspicions Spanish firms paid kickbacks to secure a contract to build a high-speed rail link in Saudi Arabia, a ruling made public Thursday showed.

Published: 13 May 2022 09:01 CEST
In 2011, Saudi Arabia awarded the contract worth €6.8 billion($7.2 billion) to a consortium of 12 Spanish companies and two Saudi firms to build the railway linking Islam’s holiest cities, Mecca and Medina.

Spanish prosecutors opened an investigation into the deal after a former mistress of Spain’s former king Juan Carlos was heard in a telephone conversation discussing commissions which were allegedly paid to secure the contract.

Anti-corruption prosecutors decided to shelve the probe “as it was not possible to determine the possible commission of the criminal offence”, according to the ruling dated May 4th.

The information which was gathered is “clearly insufficient”, and was “in part contradictory”, it added.

Juan Carlos was the target of a separate probe over the high-speed railway contract.

The investigation centred on $100 million Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah deposited into a Swiss bank account in 2008, to which Juan Carlos had access.

A unit of the highspeed train built by Spanish manufacturer Talgo is loaded onto a freighter in Barcelona’s port in 2014. (Photo by JOSEP LAGO / AFP)

Prosecutors dropped the probe in March, saying the could not establish “any link” between the receipt of the money and the awarding of the contract.

Swiss prosecutors had also opened a probe into the same issue in 2018 but dropped the case in December for lack of evidence.

Saudi Arabia opened the 444-kilometre (275-mile) railway to the public in October 2018. It has improved transport connections between Mecca and Medina during the annual haj pilgrimage.

Spanish construction and engineering firm OHL, train maker Talgo and state track operator Adif were among the firms which made part of the consortium that built the railway.

