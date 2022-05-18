Spain lifts Covid-19 checks at French border

Over the past couple of months, the Spanish government has gradually adapted legislation to its plans to treat Covid-19 like the flu.

They’ve stopped counting and reporting each and every Covid-19 case in the country, lifted quarantine for mild or asymptomatic cases and scrapped mask wearing rules for most indoor public spaces.

And yet when it comes to Covid-19 travel rules, many still remain in place.

Most travellers need to show proof of vaccination, testing or recovery either in the form of a Covid Digital Certificate or another certificate from an official body, many still need to fill in a health control form.

Unvaccinated EU tourists who haven’t had Covid in the past six months have to get a test before visiting Spain, and unvaccinated non-EU tourists still cannot come.

Those who did get vaccinated but did so more than 9 months ago, have to get a booster shot to be considered immunised again.

Even though the EU has urged Member States to implement similar Covid travel legislation throughout the pandemic, they are free to ease or tighten restrictions as they see fit based on their epidemiological situation.

Other EU/Schengen countries have already lifted all their Covid-19 travel restrictions, including Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Sweden and Switzerland.

Greece is the latest country added to this list, a direct competitor of Spain in the tourism stakes.

France, Portugal and Italy still have some of the requirements Spain has, but crucially they allow unvaccinated non-EU nationals such as Britons and Americans to visit their countries if they present a negative PCR test, whereas Spain does not.

France has also just followed EU advice and removed the requirement of wearing a mask on public transport, whereas Spain has decided to keep the rule for inside airplanes, trains, taxis and buses but not airports or stations.

When will Spain lift all its Covid-19 travel restrictions?

The Spanish government has given no indication of when it will, nor if it will keep some rules and scrap others.

There had been hopes that the shorter two-week extension to the ban on non-essential travel issued on April 30th, as well as talk of the “orderly and progressive reopening” of the country’s borders, would mean that unvaccinated third-country nationals would be allowed into Spain in mid-May, even if with a negative Covid test as is the case elsewhere.

But Spain has extended the ban for unvaccinated non-EU tourists for another month until June 15th.

It’s hard to understand why Spain isn’t adapting its travel regulations to the more lenient approach of domestic rules as the country looks to put the pandemic behind it and recover the full force of its tourism industry.

Perhaps Spanish authorities don’t consider that the added income unvaccinated tourists could bring is worth the potential health risk of allowing them in, even as the summer season fast approaches.

There’s also the 270-day validity of Covid vaccine passports, which means that those who haven’t had a booster shot have to either pay for a test or cannot travel to Spain full stop. Another potential factor dissuading visitors.

In early May, the European Parliament did back a one-year extension for the EU Digital COVID Certificate framework to be kept in place, but MEPs have stressed Covid travel rules should be limited and proportionate, and based on the latest scientific advice from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Covid-19 infection rate data from across the EU as of May 12th 2022. Map: ECDC

The ECDC’s latest epidemiological map of the EU shows far less infection data than previously, which showcases the changing attitudes of EU nations that have lifted all travel restrictions, although the map does show how Spain’s fortnightly Covid infection rate continues for the most part above 300 cases per 100,000 people, the highest risk category.

“The European Commission (EC) strongly supports the decisions of the Member States to lift these restrictions when possible “, EC sources are quoted as saying in Spanish daily 20 minutos.

With previous Covid rules, the Spanish government has often waited to see what neighbours Italy and France did first, or for an official announcement from the EU, before executing a decision.

This may be what Spain needs to ease the country’s travel rules, until then Spanish health authorities may continue to play it safe.