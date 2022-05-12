For members
ENERGY
How to change the title holder of utility bills in Spain
When you move into a new property in Spain you will need to change the account or contract holder over, so that any future water, electricity or gas bills will be in your name. It's not as easy as you may think; here's how you go about it.
Published: 12 May 2022 15:37 CEST
When you first move in, remember to note down the numbers on the gas, electricity and water meters. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)
For members
LIFE IN SPAIN
Does Spain have a dog poo problem?
Many foreigners in Spain complain that the streets are full of dog faeces, but is that actually true and what, if anything, is being done to address it?
Published: 11 May 2022 16:25 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments