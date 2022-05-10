Read news from:
Spain sacks spy chief over phone hacking scandal

Spain's government on Tuesday sacked the country's intelligence agency director in the wake of the hacking of the mobile phones of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Catalan separatist leaders.

Published: 10 May 2022 12:14 CEST
Spain's CNI intelligence agency director Paz Esteban last week confirmed her organisation had spied on Catalan separatists. Photo: Defence Ministry

Contacted by AFP, the prime minister’s office refused to confirm the reports in the online edition of daily newspaper El País and other media.

Defence Minister Margarita Robles, whose ministry overseas Spain’s CNI intelligence agency, is due to take part later on Tuesday in a press conference following a weekly cabinet meeting, the government said.

Paz Esteban, the first woman to head Spain’s CNI intelligence agency, appeared before a parliamentary committee for questioning last week over the phone hacking scandal.

She confirmed that Catalan separatists had been spied on by the CNI but always with court approval, several participants at the meeting told Spanish media at the time.

Government sources, cited by the media, said the government had not been informed of the spying.

The scandal broke in April when Canadian cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab said the phones of over 60 people linked to the Catalan separatist movement had been tapped using Pegasus spyware after a failed independence bid in 2017.

It deepened after the government announced on May 2 that the phones of Sánchez and Robles were hacked by the same spyware, made by Israel’s NSO group, in May and June 2021.

The affair has sparked a crisis between Sanchez’s minority government and Catalan separatist party ERC. Sanchez’s fragile coalition relies on the ERC to pass legislation in parliament.

Spain’s spy chief in the hot seat over phone hacking scandal

Spain's top spymaster was grilled behind closed doors by lawmakers on Thursday over mobile phone hacking revelations that have roiled the country's fragile coalition government.

Published: 5 May 2022 15:51 CEST
Paz Esteban, the first woman to head Spain’s CNI intelligence agency, appeared before a parliamentary committee for questioning over the affair which has dominated headlines for days.

The scandal broke last month when Canadian cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab said the phones of over 60 people linked to the Catalan separatist movement had been tapped using Pegasus spyware after a failed independence bid in 2017.

Catalan separatists immediately pointed the finger at the CNI and threatened to withdraw their support for Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s minority government unless heads roll.

Sánchez’s government depends on Catalan separatist party ERC to pass legislation and remain in power until the next general election due in late 2023.

On Monday, the government announced that the phones of Sánchez and Defence Minister Margarita Robles, whose ministry oversees the CNI, were hacked last year by the same spyware made by Israel’s NSO group.

The revelation raised questions over who is to blame and whether Spain has adequate security protocols.

Asked if Esteban, who has headed the CNI since 2020, will remain in her post, government spokeswoman Isabel Rodríguez said Tuesday she did not want to “talk of future scenarios”.

Catalan separatists and hard-left party Unidas Podemos, Sánchez’s junior coalition partners, demand that the defence minister resign over the affair.

Some Spanish media have pointed the finger at Morocco, which was in a diplomatic spat with Spain at the time, but the government has said it was no evidence of who may be responsible.

Pegasus spyware infiltrates mobile phones to extract data or activate a camera or microphone to spy on their owners.

The Israel-based NSO Group, which owns Pegasus, claims the software is only sold to government agencies to target criminals and terrorists, with the green light of Israeli authorities.

The company has been criticised by global rights groups for violating users’ privacy around the world and it faces lawsuits from major tech firms such as Apple and Microsoft.

