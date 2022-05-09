The 25 most sought-after Spanish villages by foreign property buyers

Spain’s two most famous coastal areas, the Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol, along with the Balearic Islands, have long been full of foreigners.
They all attract millions of tourists a year, but also many potential property buyers who want to make their holiday experience permanent.
In fact, foreign nationals have played a big part in the recent overall increase in home sales in Spain, making up 17 percent of the more than 655,500 properties sold in 2021, according to data from Spain’s General Council of Notaries.
Though these property sales have not yet matched pre-pandemic levels, the figures do show that never before have foreigners bought so many houses in Spain.
The 111,743 purchases made in 2021 are a significant increase on the figure of 103,600 in 2018, which was an all-time record until then.
Of those foreigners buying property in Spain, those with residency are the ones who have bought the most houses, over 66,600, while non-residents bought 45,100.
Romanians and Moroccans buy the most property across many autonomous communities, but the traditional resort destinations are dominated by the typical tourists, and the coastal areas are particularly concentrated.
The British buy the most in the Valencian Community, particularly in Alicante province and despite Brexit complications; the Germans lead in the Balearic Islands and the Italians in the Canary Islands.
Among non-resident foreigners buying up property, the British and French top the list in almost all regions, followed by Germans, Belgians and Americans.
While most may fancy a flat or villa in one of Spain’s big cities, or famous coastal resorts, many are now looking to small towns and villages where you can enjoy a quieter – and cheaper – life within driving distance of the coast.
The Local has dug into data proved by Idealista to see which small towns and villages (of 5,000 inhabitants or less) are most popular with potential foreign property buyers, including the province in which they’re located, the average house price and which nationalities are searching online for homes in these villages the most.
Ciudad Quesada, Alicante, €2,207/m2, Most popular with Dutch, Germans, and British.
Polop, Alicante, €1,915/m2. Most popular with Dutch, Germans, and French.
Ojén, Málaga, €2,138/m2. Most popular with Germans, British, Dutch.
Formentera del Segura, Alicante, €970/m2. Most popular with British, Germans, Dutch
Busot, Alicante, €1.484/m2. Most popular with Dutch, Belgians, French.
Palma de Gandía, Valencia, €703/m2. Most popular with the Dutch, French, British.
Viñuela, Málaga, €1,586/m2. Most popular with British, Dutch, Germans
Olivella, Barcelona, €1,446/m2. Most popular with French, British, Dutch
Bunyola, Mallorca, €2,854/m2. Most popular with Germans, Britons, Swedes
Almogía, Málaga, €900/m2. Most popular with Dutch, Germans, British
Porreres, Mallorca, €1,639/m2. Most popular with Germans, Swiss, Americans
Los Montesinos, Alicante, €1,852/m2. Most popular with Belgians, Dutch, Germans
Algaida, Mallorca, €2,313/m2. Most popular with Germans, Brits, French
Sencelles, Mallorca, €2.992/m2. Most popular with Germans, British, Americans
Villalonga, Valencia, €675/m2, Most popular with Dutch, British, Germans
Sineu, Mallorca, €1,599/m2, Most popular with Germans, British, Americans
Alcaucín, Málaga, €1,740/m2, Most popular with Germans, Dutch, British
Montuiri, Mallorca, €1,740/m2, Most popular with Germans, Dutch, British
San Jorge, Castellón, €905/m2, Most popular with French, Germans, Dutch
Esporles, Mallorca, €3,331/m2. Most popular with Germans, British, Swedes
Alaró, Mallorca, €2,566/m2. Most popular with Germans, Brits, Swedes
Sant Joan, Mallorca, €1,511/m2. Most popular with Germans, Brits, Dutch
Hondón de las Nieves, Alicante, €1,029/m2. Most popular with Dutch, Belgians, Germans
Sierra Nevada, Granada, €2,010/m2. Most popular with British, Portuguese, Swedes
Turre, Almería, €918/m2. Most popular with British, French, Belgians
