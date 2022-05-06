Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Pro-Russian blogger accused of treason by Ukraine arrested in Spain

Spanish police said Thursday they have arrested a high-profile pro-Russia Ukranian blogger who is wanted by Kyiv for alleged “high treason”.

Published: 6 May 2022 09:32 CEST
Pro-Russian blogger accused of treason by Ukraine arrested in Spain
Shariy has taken an especially pro-Russian stance since a 2014 uprising in Ukraine which paved the way for a pro-Western government to take power in Kyiv.Photo: Moritz Kindler/Unsplash

Officers detained Anatoly Shariy on Wednesday on an international arrest warrant in the north-eastern province of Tarragona, a police source told AFP.

He was questioned Thursday by a judge who ordered his provisional release while a request for his extradition is considered, the court said.

The judge banned him from leaving Spain, retained his passport and ordered he appear before a court twice a month.

Ukrainian authorities, who consider Shariy a “propagandist”, suspect him of “high treason and incitement to hatred”, according to the court.

Ukraine’s SBU security service said its investigators believe he “carried out unlawful activity detrimental to Ukraine’s national security in the information sphere” and “acted on orders of foreign bodies”.

Shariy’s YouTube channel has nearly three million followers. He also runs a popular news site called sharij.net.

A vocal critic of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his pro-Western government, Shariy began his career as an investigative journalist whose reports saw him threatened.

In July 2011 unknown assailants opened fire in Kyiv on a car he was sitting in.

He fled to Lithuania in 2012 where he was granted political asylum on the grounds that he was being persecuted for his journalistic work. Lithuania revoked his asylum last year.

Shariy has taken an especially pro-Russian stance since a 2014 uprising in Ukraine which paved the way for a pro-Western government to take power in Kyiv.

In 2019 he registered a political party called “The Party of Shariy” which won a few dozen seats in regional assemblies the following year.

Ukraine’s national security council banned the party along with several others considered pro-Russian, in March in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Spain bars ship carrying suspected Russian cargo

Spain has barred from its waters a Maltese ship carrying cargo from a Russian vessel, in line with EU sanctions over the Ukraine invasion, the Spanish transport ministry said Wednesday.

Published: 28 April 2022 09:45 CEST
Spain bars ship carrying suspected Russian cargo

“The Maltese-flagged ship Black Star is denied access to Spanish territorial waters because there is evidence that it was carrying cargo transferred from the Russian ship Andrey Pervozvanniy, which is subject to EU sanctions,” the ministry said in a statement.

Spanish authorities had already prevented a stopover in Barcelona by the ‘Andrey Pervozvanniy’ on April 25, because of the European sanctions against Russia over its offensive in Ukraine.

The Maltese ship had planned to unload its cargo, including non-food palm oil and derivatives, on Wednesday evening at the port of Barcelona, the statement added.

A fifth package of sanctions, adopted on April 8, bans Russian-flagged ships from docking in EU ports, except those carrying food, humanitarian aid or energy.

The Spanish merchant navy was informed by the European Maritime Safety Agency that the “Andrey Pervozvanniy” had transferred its cargo to the “Black Star” on April 24 “12.5 nautical miles northwest of the island of Malta,” according to the transport ministry.

SHOW COMMENTS