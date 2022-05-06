Read news from:
UKRAINE

How Spain is offering ‘children of Chernobyl’ refuge from Ukraine war

Following the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, thousands of Ukrainian youths have spent summer holidays with Spanish families. Now, these host families are helping to provide a safe haven from the war in Ukraine to the so-called "children of Chernobyl" and their parents.

Published: 6 May 2022 16:24 CEST
Ukrainian refugee Victoria Bielova, 18 years old, poses with her 9-month daughter Vladyslava, in Algeciras, southern Spain. Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP

When Igor Pavlosky decided to flee Ukraine with his youngest children after bombs began falling, his destination was clear – Spain.

Like thousands of other Ukrainian youths, several of his daughters had spent yearly holidays with host families in Spain since the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Now these host families are helping to provide a safe haven from the war in Ukraine for these so-called “children of Chernobyl” and their parents.

Pavlosky, 46, says he only reluctantly took up the offer of help and left Kyiv at the end of February because he “had to protect” his children.

He piled into his car with his four youngest and drove across Europe to Gijon, northern Spain, where his daughters had spent holidays every summer.

“It was very trying, I will remember it my entire life,” he says of the days-long road trip.

The Pavlosky family make a video call with their son Xenia, in Gijón, northern Spain. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

One of the daughters, Anastasia, was already in Gijón, having moved there three years ago. So was his wife Olena and another daughter who were visiting Anastasia when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Pavlosky left behind his oldest son Xenia, 26, who was banned from leaving Ukraine, as well as two other daughters — Ana and Stanislava — who decided to stay with their boyfriends.

‘Strong relationship’

His daughter Massa, 17, says she dreams of a Ukraine where she can “walk in the streets without bombs raining down, without being afraid of dying.”

Her older sister Dasha, 19, says Russian soldiers “came and took over our homes, the places where we played with our friends”.

It has been easier for her and her siblings to adapt than her parents because they already spoke Spanish, she adds.

“We came on holidays here, we already imagined ourselves living here. Mom and dad don’t want to live here,” she says.

Massa notes that before the war started she could talk and play with her dad, “But now he doesn’t say what he feels anymore.”

After the explosion at the Chernobyl power plant, dozens of charities in Spain began staging yearly respite holidays for Ukrainian youths to give them a break from the lingering effects of the world’s worst nuclear accident.

“There is a very strong relationship with the Ukrainians,” says Jorge González, the head of the Expoacción charity which runs a homestay programme for Ukrainian children and who hosted Stanislava at his home for years.

He says he loves Stanislava as much as if she was his daughter and urged the Pavloskys to come to Gijón as soon as the war broke out.

The Pavlosky family play volleyball at the Poniente beach in Gijón, northern Spain. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

‘Welcome here’

Expoacción has provided clothes and food the Pavlosky family, who are living in a flat that has been temporarily lent to them.

Igor has found a job as a construction worker and the children are all in school.

Olena’s face brightens and Igor gives a rare smile when they realise their son Xenia is calling from back home.

The entire family gathers behind the small screen to catch a glimpse of him. They blow kisses at each other and flash V for “victory” signs.

“Sometimes you wake up and you want to believe this was all a nightmare,” says Olena.

Some 134,000 Ukrainians have moved to Spain since Russia’s invasion, according to Spanish government figures, part of an exodus of nearly six million people.

In the southern port of Algeciras, Victoria Bielova, 18, is showing her nine-month-old daughter how to clap. They fled to the city from Ukraine a few weeks ago.

Bielova had been coming to Spain every year since she was six and she said she received messages from every host family in the country as soon as bombs began raining down on Ukraine.

“They said ‘you are welcome here, come’,” she says.

Ukrainian refugee Victoria Bielova, 18 years old, holds her 9-month daughter Vladyslava in the living room of her host family. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

‘Wait until war ends’

She hesitated at first but set off on March 15th with her daughter, leaving behind her husband.

After travelling by bus for three days she settled in with the couple who hosted her during her last homestay in Spain, Francisco Pérez and Cecilia Valencia.

They set up a guest room for her and her daughter with nappies, a crib and toys and invited her to stay “as long as the war lasts”, says Bielova.

Her sister is staying with a former holiday host family in Algeciras as well while her cousins are in Seville.

Bielova calls her husband Andry two or three times a day. She says she tries “not to think too much” about the war because her daughter “understands everything”.

She says she plans to return to Kyiv later this month if it is calm there, following in the footsteps of her sister-in-law and her nephew who have already returned to Ukraine from Spain.

But Pérez, who takes Victoria and her daughter to the park every day, would like them to stay.

“I tell her to wait a little longer until the war ends,” he says.

UKRAINE

Pro-Russian blogger accused of treason by Ukraine arrested in Spain

Spanish police said Thursday they have arrested a high-profile pro-Russia Ukranian blogger who is wanted by Kyiv for alleged “high treason”.

Published: 6 May 2022 09:32 CEST
Officers detained Anatoly Shariy on Wednesday on an international arrest warrant in the north-eastern province of Tarragona, a police source told AFP.

He was questioned Thursday by a judge who ordered his provisional release while a request for his extradition is considered, the court said.

The judge banned him from leaving Spain, retained his passport and ordered he appear before a court twice a month.

Ukrainian authorities, who consider Shariy a “propagandist”, suspect him of “high treason and incitement to hatred”, according to the court.

Ukraine’s SBU security service said its investigators believe he “carried out unlawful activity detrimental to Ukraine’s national security in the information sphere” and “acted on orders of foreign bodies”.

Shariy’s YouTube channel has nearly three million followers. He also runs a popular news site called sharij.net.

A vocal critic of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his pro-Western government, Shariy began his career as an investigative journalist whose reports saw him threatened.

In July 2011 unknown assailants opened fire in Kyiv on a car he was sitting in.

He fled to Lithuania in 2012 where he was granted political asylum on the grounds that he was being persecuted for his journalistic work. Lithuania revoked his asylum last year.

Shariy has taken an especially pro-Russian stance since a 2014 uprising in Ukraine which paved the way for a pro-Western government to take power in Kyiv.

In 2019 he registered a political party called “The Party of Shariy” which won a few dozen seats in regional assemblies the following year.

Ukraine’s national security council banned the party along with several others considered pro-Russian, in March in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

