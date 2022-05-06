Read news from:
TOURISM

EXPLAINED: The new alcohol rules for tourists in Spain’s Balearic Islands

Mallorca and Ibiza are well known to many as booze tourism destinations but after new legislation was introduced in 2020, it's only now that the crackdown on excessive drinking by holidaymakers is being enforced.

Published: 6 May 2022 11:51 CEST
Local policemen patrol the crowded Punta Ballena street in Magaluf, Mallorca. Known among some tourists as 'Shagaluf', the resort has suffered particularly bad press in recent years due to its boozy tourism model. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)

The Balearic Islands, made up of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera, are well known not only for their beautiful coastal resorts but also their booze tourism spots.

Long famous for cheap drinks, pub crawls, and booze cruises, tourists from across Europe have descended on the islands for cheap drunken fun for decades.

Yet new rules cracking down on excessive drinking and disorderly behaviour on the islands are making that harder, with authorities attempting to change the Balearics’ image and model of tourism.

The rule changes came into effect in January 2020 but owing to the total shutdown of international travel and tourism during the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, its impacts are only being felt now.

On the islands of Mallorca and Ibiza, the crackdowns are focused on the popular tourist areas of Magaluf, El Arenal and Sant Antoni that are synonymous with drunken revelry and boozy getaways.

The new rules

  • Legislation means that 2-for-1, happy hour, and free bar offers are now banned. Advertising of these kinds of cheap boozy deals are also prohibited in the hotspots.

  • The sale of alcohol in shops has been scaled back as they are now forced to close between 9:30 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.

  • The rule changes ban the granting of new licenses for booze cruise style ‘party boats’ and the limiting of alcoholic beverages to six per day in all-inclusive hotels.

  • The infamous tourist practice of ‘balconing’ – when drunken tourists launch themselves from balconies into swimming pools – has also been banned and will, according to the official government bulletin released in 2020, “expel with immediate effect” those partaking in the popular and often lethal activity. 

  • Restaurants and bars that serve food are also limited in how much alcohol they can serve, in addition to all-inclusive resorts. The new rules state the maximum per lunch or dinner is three alcoholic beverages. 

  • A favourite of many British tourists, pubcrawls, have also been banned, with fines handed out to establishments advertising their bars or restaurants as part of boozy routes through the islands. According to the official bulletin, “the advertising, organisation, sale and realisation of the so-called routes (pub crawling) is prohibited, where the objective is the tour of different venues in which drinks of alcoholic beverages are included continuously and on the same day.”

Establishments that don’t follow the rules will face hefty fines, according to the legislation. The government texts outlines fines of between €1,000 and €600,000, plus the possibility of shutting down offending establishments for up to three years.

Tourists queue to take part in a boat party on Figueretes Beach in Ibiza. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)

Feeling the effects

Many tourists arriving in the Mediterranean islands in 2022 are unaware of the new changes.

Easyjet is warning all its potential customers flying to Sant Antoni of the new crackdown, and the British press is also publishing stories of disgruntled tourists unhappy they can’t go on pubcrawls and are limited in how many drinks they can order in hotels and restaurants. 

The Balearic government say it is the first legislation in Europe to ban the sale and advertising of alcohol in specific tourist areas. Yet because the island’s economy – much like the Spanish economy more broadly, of which tourism makes up a sizeable 13% chunk of GDP – is so dependent on tourists, and welcomes over 13 million of them every year, it will have to strike a balance between the revenue that comes from booze tourism and realising its aims of ‘sustainable tourism’.

English holidaymakers in Magaluf having drinks while watching Euro 2020. The holiday spot is popular among young European revellers, most of them British. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)

It is unclear if other tourist hotspots in Spain, such as the Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol, will follow similar models and try to shift away from being the default destination for cheap, boozy getaways. The changes in the Balearics come amid broader debate in Spain about the role and model of tourism, and how it aligns with the Spanish economy as it heads into the first non-COVID summer season and tries to recover from the pandemic. 

Freed from COVID-19 restrictions it may be, the Spanish tourism sector – or more specifically, the tourists coming to enjoy it – now face newer, self-imposed restrictions aimed at rebranding its imagine and moving away from its long-held booze tourism model.

TRAVEL NEWS

New flights from the US to Spain’s islands: What you need to know

As United Airlines announce new direct flights between New York's Newark airport and Mallorca and Tenerife, The Local breaks down the routes, prices and other important details.

Published: 6 May 2022 14:12 CEST
North American airline United Airlines has announced new flight routes to Spanish destinations not previously covered by any other American airlines.

United will now fly from New York (Newark) to Palma de Mallorca in the Balearic Islands and Tenerife in the Canary Islands as part of a broader transatlantic expansion that includes Portugal and Norway. 

It is hoped the new flight routes will increase American tourism in the Spanish island destinations, with estimates pointing to tens of thousands of American visitors to the two archipelagos in 2022.

Likewise, people living in the Canaries and the Balearics will be able to enjoy direct flights to the Big Apple without having to fly to mainland Spain. Until now, most flights from the US to Spain have been to either Madrid or Barcelona.

Here’s a closer look at the routes, prices and the reasons why these flights will soon be launched.

Palma de Mallorca

The popular Balearic beach getaway will now be covered by three weekly flights between New York/Newark and Palma de Mallorca, with the new route operational from June 2022. 

This will be the only route between the US and Mallorca and joins longstanding routes to Madrid and Barcelona. It is hoped it will attract as many as 10,000 American travellers to Mallorca by the end of 2022.

There are connecting flights and ferries between Mallorca and mainland Spain, as well as with the other Balearic Islands of Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

The beautiful cathedral of Palma de Mallorca. Photo: Yves Alarie/Unsplash

Tenerife

American travelers can now also enjoy Spain’s Canary Islands with United’s new direct route from New York/Newark to Tenerife South Reina Sofía airport.

As with their new flights to Mallorca, the expansion makes United the only American airline to fly direct between the Canary Islands and North America, and from June 2022 three weekly flights will also be available.

There are plenty of flights connecting Tenerife and mainland Spain (two to three hours long as the archipelago is far away), as well as flights and ferries to the other Canaries: Gran Canaria, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote. 

Tenerife’s rugged northern coastline is a world apart from the busy tourism resorts in the south of the island. Photo: María Lupin/Unsplash

Prices

The New York-Tenerife route will start in June with a promotional offer of €348 for a round trip ticket, according to the United’s sales team in Spain, but as the route ramps up flights throughout June it seems there are some tickets early in the month for around $800 (€755), but later in the summer season prices crack $1000 (€944) for a round trip Newark-Tenerife.

To Mallorca, average prices are believed to be around €519, one way, but vary between single and round trips, and on the class of cabin. It is believed first class tickets will be sold for around €5,000 for a round trip, and according to the United website basic economy flights throughout the summer season start from around $1,300 (€1288).

According to the United site, flights from Palma de Mallorca to Newark start from €424.

Change of model

As The Local has reported recently, the expansion comes amid broader expansion not only on the part of United, but also a recalibration of the Spanish islands tourism model and a move away from cheaper, alcohol-based tourism to a more upmarket, sustainable model. Director of Tourism of the Cabildo de Tenerife, Laura Castro, explained that “our strategy of diversification of markets in the case of the North American profile will allow us to attract travelers with medium-high purchasing power, for which the island has high standard infrastructures that live up to their expectations.”

In addition to the promotional offers and pivot away from the traditional booze holiday destination image, the Fundació Mallorca Turisme is to invite American journalists and travel agencies from the states closest to Newark airport on ‘familiarisation trips’ in order for them to better be able to advertise Mallorca. 

Similarly, Mallorca’s tourism bosses will also run a series of ‘roads shows’ in the U.S. to educate and entice American travel agents working on the east coast “to achieve greater visibility of this important initiative in the main urban enclaves.”

Mallorca as a hub airport

Anyone who has come across Americans ‘going to Europe’ knows they often make the most of the long journeys by exploring several countries or cities during one trip. Mallorca’s tourism bosses certainly hope so, and are intending for the island’s Sant Joan airport to become a ‘hub’ airport that will enable American travelers to arrive in Europe and use the island as a pitstop en-route to other European destinations.

Minister for Tourism, Andreu Serra, believes this could be beneficial to Mallorca “because when the American tourist travels to Europe [they] usually travels to other cities, which is why they will come to Palma and from here they can travel to Rome, Paris, Berlin and London to extend their stay in Europe.”




