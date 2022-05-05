Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Spain’s spy chief in the hot seat over phone hacking scandal

Spain's top spymaster was grilled behind closed doors by lawmakers on Thursday over mobile phone hacking revelations that have roiled the country's fragile coalition government.

Published: 5 May 2022 15:51 CEST
Spain's spy chief in the hot seat over phone hacking scandal
Paz Esteban (L), who was sworn in as CNI head in February 2020, next to Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles (R). Photo: Defence Ministry

Paz Esteban, the first woman to head Spain’s CNI intelligence agency, appeared before a parliamentary committee for questioning over the affair which has dominated headlines for days.

The scandal broke last month when Canadian cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab said the phones of over 60 people linked to the Catalan separatist movement had been tapped using Pegasus spyware after a failed independence bid in 2017.

Catalan separatists immediately pointed the finger at the CNI and threatened to withdraw their support for Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s minority government unless heads roll.

Sánchez’s government depends on Catalan separatist party ERC to pass legislation and remain in power until the next general election due in late 2023.

On Monday, the government announced that the phones of Sánchez and Defence Minister Margarita Robles, whose ministry oversees the CNI, were hacked last year by the same spyware made by Israel’s NSO group.

The revelation raised questions over who is to blame and whether Spain has adequate security protocols.

Asked if Esteban, who has headed the CNI since 2020, will remain in her post, government spokeswoman Isabel Rodríguez said Tuesday she did not want to “talk of future scenarios”.

Catalan separatists and hard-left party Unidas Podemos, Sánchez’s junior coalition partners, demand that the defence minister resign over the affair.

Some Spanish media have pointed the finger at Morocco, which was in a diplomatic spat with Spain at the time, but the government has said it was no evidence of who may be responsible.

Pegasus spyware infiltrates mobile phones to extract data or activate a camera or microphone to spy on their owners.

The Israel-based NSO Group, which owns Pegasus, claims the software is only sold to government agencies to target criminals and terrorists, with the green light of Israeli authorities.

The company has been criticised by global rights groups for violating users’ privacy around the world and it faces lawsuits from major tech firms such as Apple and Microsoft.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Spyware used to tap mobile phones of Spain’s PM and defence minister

The Spanish government said Monday that the mobile phones of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Defence Minister Margarita Robles were tapped using Pegasus spyware in an "illicit and external" intervention.

Published: 2 May 2022 11:30 CEST
Spyware used to tap mobile phones of Spain's PM and defence minister

“It is not a supposition, they are facts of enormous gravity,” the minister of the presidency, Félix Bolaños, said, confirming the news.

“We are absolutely certain that it was an external attack… because in Spain, in a democracy like ours, all such interventions are carried out by official bodies and with judicial authorisation,” he said.

“In this case, neither of the two circumstances prevailed, which is why that we have not doubt that it was an external intervention. We want the justice to investigate,” Bolaños said.

He did not say whether the Spanish authorities had any indication yet where the attack originated from or whether another country was behind it.

Bolaños said that Sánchez’s phone had been tapped in May 2021 and Robles’ in June of the same year.

“A determined amount of data” was extracted from both phones, he added.

“There is no evidence that there was other tapping after those dates.”

Pegasus spyware silently infiltrates mobile phones to extract data or activate a camera or microphone to spy on their owners.

The Israel-based NSO Group, which owns Pegasus, claims the software is only sold to government agencies to target criminals and terrorists, with the green light of Israeli authorities.

The company has been criticised by global rights groups for violating users’ privacy around the world and it faces lawsuits from major tech firms such as Apple and Microsoft.

Catalan separatists have accused Spain’s intelligence services of using spyware to snoop on their mobile phones, reviving tensions with Sánchez’s minority leftist government, which relies on their support to pass legislation.

SHOW COMMENTS