Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TOURISM

British tourists boost Spain’s holiday arrivals in 2022

The number of tourists coming to Spain rose over eightfold during the first quarter compared to last year, boosted by returning British holidaymakers, Spain's national statistics agency INE said Thursday.

Published: 5 May 2022 13:40 CEST
British tourists boost Spain's holiday arrivals in 2022
A group of young holidaymakers carry inflatables as they walk along the promenade of the seaside resort of Benidorm. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)

Tourist arrivals reached 9.7 million between January and March 2022, up from 1.2 million a year back, INE reported.

Arrivals from Britain  — Spain’s largest market — stood at 1.8 million, nearly 30 times the figure in Q1 2021.

“Month after month, Spain’s tourism industry continues to consolidate itself,” Tourism Minister María Reyes Maroto said in a statement, adding she was “optimistic” for the rest of the year.

While the number of tourists flocking to Spain in March hit 4 million, up from 491,000 in the same month last year, the figure was still 71 percent of the number recorded in March 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Spanish government recently extended temporary restrictions for non-essential travel from most third countries until May 15th, meaning that British and other non-EU tourists who haven’t been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or recently recovered from the illness cannot go on holiday to Spain yet.

Spanish authorities did add however that they are preparing the “orderly and progressive reopening” of the country’s borders, which could lead to a further increase in the number of British and other international holidaymakers in the months to come. 

The world’s second most visited country before the pandemic with 83.5 million visitors in 2019, Spain welcomed just 19 million tourists in 2020.

The figure rose to 31.1 million in 2021, far below the government’s forecast of 45 million arrivals.

Despite the huge rise in tourist arrivals from the UK when comparing Q1 2021 and Q2 2022, the number of British holidaymakers coming to Spain is still 37 percent below pre-pandemic levels.

READ ALSO:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Spain extends land border closure with Morocco by 15 days

Spain on Saturday announced its two enclaves in North Africa, the EU's only land borders with the continent, would remain closed for 15 days, dashing hopes they would finally reopen after two years.

Published: 1 May 2022 13:37 CEST
Spain extends land border closure with Morocco by 15 days

The frontiers of the two Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla were first shut in spring 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and stayed closed during a diplomatic crisis in 2021 between Madrid and Rabat.

The borders were due to reopen on Saturday at midnight. But an order published in the official gazette said they would remain shut for “15 days so that the conditions for the gradual and orderly reopening of border posts at the entry and exit of Ceuta and Melilla are concluded”.

The Spanish interior ministry said the police force had been “strengthened” in the two enclaves.

During a landmark visit to Rabat on April 8th by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Spain and Morocco hailed a “new stage” in relations.

Sánchez said one of the “main aims will be the restoration of goods and property at the border crossings of Ceuta and Melilla”.

Ferries resumed between Morocco and Spain this month, with the first Spanish vessel docking in Tangiers port on April 12th after two years.

The diplomatic crisis began a year ago when Madrid allowed Brahim Ghali, leader of the Polisario Front which seeks independence for the territory of Western Sahara, to be treated for Covid-19 in a Spanish hospital.

 A month later 10,000 migrants surged across the Moroccan border into Spain’s Ceuta enclave as local border forces looked the other way, in what was widely seen as a punitive gesture by Rabat.

Last month, Spain ended the diplomatic crisis with Morocco by removing its decades-long stance of neutrality and backing Morocco’s autonomy plan for the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

Rabat calls for the territory to have an autonomous status under Moroccan sovereignty but Polisario wants a referendum on self-determination under the supervision of the United Nations.

READ MORE: Maritime travel between Morocco and Spain resumes after two-year hiatus

SHOW COMMENTS