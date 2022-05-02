Read news from:
Spyware used to tap mobile phones of Spain’s PM and defence minister

The Spanish government said Monday that the mobile phones of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Defence Minister Margarita Robles were tapped using Pegasus spyware in an "illicit and external" intervention.

Published: 2 May 2022 11:30 CEST
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez (L) and Spain's Defence Minister (formerly Acting Foreign Minister) Margarita Robles in 2019. Photo: Javier Lizón/AFP

“It is not a supposition, they are facts of enormous gravity,” the minister of the presidency, Félix Bolaños, said, confirming the news.

“We are absolutely certain that it was an external attack… because in Spain, in a democracy like ours, all such interventions are carried out by official bodies and with judicial authorisation,” he said.

“In this case, neither of the two circumstances prevailed, which is why that we have not doubt that it was an external intervention. We want the justice to investigate,” Bolaños said.

He did not say whether the Spanish authorities had any indication yet where the attack originated from or whether another country was behind it.

Bolaños said that Sánchez’s phone had been tapped in May 2021 and Robles’ in June of the same year.

“A determined amount of data” was extracted from both phones, he added.

“There is no evidence that there was other tapping after those dates.”

Pegasus spyware silently infiltrates mobile phones to extract data or activate a camera or microphone to spy on their owners.

The Israel-based NSO Group, which owns Pegasus, claims the software is only sold to government agencies to target criminals and terrorists, with the green light of Israeli authorities.

The company has been criticised by global rights groups for violating users’ privacy around the world and it faces lawsuits from major tech firms such as Apple and Microsoft.

Catalan separatists have accused Spain’s intelligence services of using spyware to snoop on their mobile phones, reviving tensions with Sánchez’s minority leftist government, which relies on their support to pass legislation.

Spanish PM vows accountability over Catalan spying allegations

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez vowed Wednesday to "be accountable" for allegations that Madrid spied on dozens of Catalan separatist figures using controversial spyware.

Published: 27 April 2022 15:09 CEST
The allegations have strained relations between Sanchez’s leftist minority coalition government and the Catalan separatist party ERC, whose support he needs to pass legislation.

Canada’s Citizen Lab group said last week that more than 60 people linked to the Catalan separatist movement had been targets of Pegasus spyware after a failed independence bid in 2017.

Elected officials, including current and former Catalan regional leaders, were among those targeted by the spyware made by Israel’s NSO group, which infiltrates mobile phones to extract data or activate a camera or microphone and spy on its owners.

“We will be accountable,” Sánchez said during a parliamentary debate, his first public comments on the spying allegations.

“This is a serious issue which demands serious answers,” he added.

The government said Sunday it would launch inquiries into the affair.

It has neither confirmed nor denied whether it uses Pegasus or similar spyware, saying only that any surveillance was carried out under the supervision of judges.

Sanchez vowed “maximum transparency”, saying documents could be declassified to help the investigations.

At the same time, he defended Spain’s intelligence service, the CNI, saying everything it had done had been carried out “scrupulously and with rigour, within the framework of the law”.

Citizen Lab, which operates out of the University of Toronto, focuses on high-tech human rights abuses.

In its analysis it said it could not directly attribute the spying operations to the government, but that circumstantial evidence pointed to Spanish authorities.

Those targeted included “members of the European Parliament, Catalan Presidents, legislators, jurists, and members of civil society organisations”, it said.

Catalan separatists have pointed the finger at Spain’s intelligence service.

Top-selling Spanish daily El Pais reported Tuesday that the service had court approval to spy on Catalan separatist figures, and that the spying targeted far fewer people than alleged by Citizen Lab.

Catalonia, in northeast Spain, has been for several years at the centre of a political crisis between separatists, who control the executive and the regional parliament, and the central government in Madrid.

Tensions had eased since dialogue began between Sánchez’s government and the regional authorities in 2020 and the granting of pardons to nine pro-independence leaders last year.

