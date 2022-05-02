For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
How to travel to Spain if your residency document has expired
What happens if you want to travel, but your Spanish residency document has expired or you're waiting for it to be renewed? Will you still be allowed back into the country? Here's how to make sure you can return to Spain.
Published: 2 May 2022 12:50 CEST
An 'autorización de regreso' (return permit) may not be granted to foreigners who are subject to a ban on leaving Spain or a limitation on their freedom of movement. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)
TRAVEL: Spain extends ban on unvaccinated non-EU tourists until May 15th
Unvaccinated non-EU tourists such as Brits and Americans still can’t visit Spain while an "orderly and progressive reopening" of the country's borders is being prepared.
Published: 30 April 2022 13:20 CEST
