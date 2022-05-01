Read news from:
Spain extends land border closure with Morocco by 15 days

Spain on Saturday announced its two enclaves in North Africa, the EU's only land borders with the continent, would remain closed for 15 days, dashing hopes they would finally reopen after two years.

Published: 1 May 2022 13:37 CEST
This picture picture taken on March 4th, 2022 shows a view of the border fence separating Morocco from Spain's North African Melilla enclave, near Nador in Morocco. Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP

The frontiers of the two Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla were first shut in spring 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and stayed closed during a diplomatic crisis in 2021 between Madrid and Rabat.

The borders were due to reopen on Saturday at midnight. But an order published in the official gazette said they would remain shut for “15 days so that the conditions for the gradual and orderly reopening of
border posts at the entry and exit of Ceuta and Melilla are concluded”.

The Spanish interior ministry said the police force had been “strengthened” in the two enclaves.

During a landmark visit to Rabat on April 8th by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Spain and Morocco hailed a “new stage” in relations.

Sanchez said one of the “main aims will be the restoration of goods and property at the border crossings of Ceuta and Melilla”.

Ferries resumed between Morocco and Spain this month, with the first Spanish vessel docking in Tangiers port on April 12th after two years.

The diplomatic crisis began a year ago when Madrid allowed Brahim Ghali, leader of the Polisario Front which seeks independence for the territory of Western Sahara, to be treated for Covid-19 in a Spanish hospital.

 A month later 10,000 migrants surged across the Moroccan border into Spain’s Ceuta enclave as local border forces looked the other way, in what was widely seen as a punitive gesture by Rabat.

Last month, Spain ended the diplomatic crisis with Morocco by removing its decades-long stance of neutrality and backing Morocco’s autonomy plan for the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

Rabat calls for the territory to have an autonomous status under Moroccan sovereignty but Polisario wants a referendum on self-determination under the supervision of the United Nations.

Madrid metro reduces train frequency due to soaring energy prices

Madrid's metro system has reduced the number of trains in circulation to deal with soaring electricity prices, the public company which runs the service in the Spanish capital said Thursday.

Published: 29 April 2022 09:10 CEST
The public firm has cut the number of train in circulation by an average of 10 percent, a spokesman for Metro de Madrid said,

During rush hour the number of trains was reduced by four percent, meaning 311 will circulate instead of 324 before, he added.

“The exorbitant price of energy has forced Metro to take measures that will mean savings in the daily costs that the company has to face every day,” the spokesman said.

The company said the reduction will only increase wait times by “a few extra seconds” and will not lead to overcrowding because passenger traffic remains lower than before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With over 300 stations, Madrid’s metro is one of the largest in Europe, connecting the entire city and part of the suburbs.

Spain like other European nations is struggling with soaring prices for gas and power, pushed higher by rising demand due to the economic recovery from the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Metro de Madrid said its daily electricity bill has jumped to €800,000 ($847,000) from €120,000 previously.

The company’s power bill in February hit 12.2 million euros, compared to 3.4 million euros during the same month last year, the spokesman said.

But consumer group FACUA said the jump in power costs was just a “pretext” to reduce service, which will encourage the use of cars and generate more air pollution.

The conservative regional government of Madrid, which owns the company that runs the metro service, has ruled out raising fares.

