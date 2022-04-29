Read news from:
Where is it a public holiday in Spain on Monday May 2nd?

El Día del Trabajador or Labour Day in Spain is typically held on May 1st, but this year, as it falls on a weekend, some regions have moved it to the Monday instead. Find out if May 2nd 2022 is a holiday in your region.

Published: 29 April 2022 15:30 CEST
restaurant in Spain
Public holiday in Spain. Photo: Rudy and Peter Skitterians / Pixabay

Spain’s Día del Trabajador or Labour Day falls on May 1st. This year however, because May 1st falls on a Sunday, some regions will be moving the holiday over to Monday May 2nd instead.

This year, Labour Day will also coincide with Spanish Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 1st.

Seven Spanish regions have decided to move their Labour Day holidays to the Monday, meaning public holidays will occur on May 2nd in Aragón, Andalusia, Asturias, Extremadura, Castilla y León, Murcia and Madrid.

In Madrid, the holiday will also commemorate May 2nd 1808 when the population rose up against Napoleon’s troops in the Peninsula War.

READ MORE: What is ‘Dos de Mayo’ and why does Madrid celebrate it?

Other smaller municipalities across the country may have also declared holidays on the 2nd, but the seven regions above are the only ones where the whole region will have a public holiday.  

El Día del Trabajador or Labour Day in Spain, was first celebrated on May 1st 1889. 

Spain to invest €11 billion to become Europe’s microchip factory

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday announced his government will use €11 billion of EU funds for Spain to become a manufacturer of microchips, key components in our digital world and an element of "global geostrategic importance”. 

Published: 4 April 2022 12:45 CEST
Spain wants to lead the way in Europe in terms of microchip and semiconductor development. 

In the words of Pedro Sánchez at the ‘Wake up, Spain’ tech conference on Monday April 4th: “The Spanish government wants our country to be at the forefront of industrial and technological progress”.

Microchips and semiconductors are everywhere and needed for all manner of modern technology to function. Digital products in everyday life such as smartphones, digital cameras, televisions, washing machines, cars, fridges, medical devices and LED bulbs all use these tiny integrated circuits.

In 2020, more than 932 billion chips were manufactured around the world and in 2021 production continued growing into a €550 billion industry.

Covid-19 restrictions led to a global shortage of microchips and semiconductors as well as supply chain bottlenecks, in part as a result of their production still being mainly centred in Asia, namely in Taiwan. 

“Semiconductors are essential elements in all energy sectors and acquire global geostrategic importance in the context of digital transformation”, Sánchez stressed.

His words come at a time when the war in Ukraine has forced many European countries to question their dependency on Russian natural gas and their lack of self-sustainability overall.

Spain’s Prime Minister highlighted that Spain is at the centre of economic recovery plans in Europe and that it has already received €19 billion from the European Commission.

“Receiving the funds was the first of the challenges, but the important challenge now is to execute (the measures) quickly and efficiently,” he added, and that “they have an impact on people’s daily lives”.

US tech giant Intel is also set to invest an initial US$17 billion (€15.4  billion) to build a semiconductor factory in Germany and R&D facilities in France, Poland and Ireland.

The Spanish government is yet to give more details about what its new €11 billion microchip plan will consist of, but it is set to be approved by the European Commission soon.

READ ALSO – Meta, IBM, Google, Amazon: How thousands of tech jobs are being created in Spain

