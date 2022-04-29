Where is it a public holiday in Spain on Monday May 2nd?

Spain’s Día del Trabajador or Labour Day falls on May 1st. This year however, because May 1st falls on a Sunday, some regions will be moving the holiday over to Monday May 2nd instead.

This year, Labour Day will also coincide with Spanish Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 1st.

Seven Spanish regions have decided to move their Labour Day holidays to the Monday, meaning public holidays will occur on May 2nd in Aragón, Andalusia, Asturias, Extremadura, Castilla y León, Murcia and Madrid.

In Madrid, the holiday will also commemorate May 2nd 1808 when the population rose up against Napoleon’s troops in the Peninsula War.

Other smaller municipalities across the country may have also declared holidays on the 2nd, but the seven regions above are the only ones where the whole region will have a public holiday.

El Día del Trabajador or Labour Day in Spain, was first celebrated on May 1st 1889.