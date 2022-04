Bank holiday for some regions

Many regions in Spain celebrate the Día del Trabajador or International Workers’ Day, but as this year May 1st falls on a Sunday, several regions have decided to push the holiday over to Monday May 2nd, creating a long weekend.

According to the work calendar of the Government of Spain, seven regions have chosen to move the holiday to Monday. These are Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, Castilla y León, Extremadura, Murcia and Madrid.

This year, the long weekend coincides with Spanish Mother’s Day on May 1st.

Spain’s Hipra vaccine to be on the market in May

Spain’s Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant, has announced that the Spanish vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) from Hipra laboratories could begin to be marketed, after the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) at the end of May.

Hipra, which has received €18 million in aid from the ministry for development and production, is to be the first Spanish vaccine against Covid-19.

Going by the brand name PHH-1V, the Hipra shot is being developed as a booster vaccine for adults who have already been fully vaccinated with a different COVID-19 vaccine.

Annual income tax declaration on the phone

From May 5th 2022, people who prefer to file their annual income tax declaration – la declaración de la renta – over the phone (in Spanish) can do so by calling either 91 757 57 77 or 901 200 347. They will also be able to resolve any doubts you have.

If you would rather file your annual income tax in person you’ll have to wait until June 1st, but alternatively the whole process can be done online. Here’s our step-by-step guide to completing your Spanish tax return.

If you’re not sure if you have to file an income tax return in Spain, this article will help.

Fourth Covid vaccine for over 80s and care home residents

According to a report by Spain’s Vaccine Committee published on April 18th, Spanish health authorities will most probably start to offer a second booster dose to over-80s and care home residents in early May 2022.

Until now, the fourth dose has only been made available to around 120,000 people in Spain classified as vulnerable, including people with cancer, HIV patients, those who have had a transplant or are receiving dialysis.

On April 6th, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) backed a second booster dose for over-80s, but added that it was “too early to consider using a fourth dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax) in the general population”.

Energy prices to fall in May

Spain and Portugal have agreed with the European Commission to set a maximum of €50 for the price of gas over the next 12 months, a measure that will make it possible to lower the energy bill from May by between 30 and 40 percent.

Electricity prices on the Iberian Peninsula will be slashed under an exemption allowing them to separate the price of gas from that of the rest of the European Union.

This measure will lead to a substantial drop in the price of the wholesale electricity market. According to Madrid, around 40 percent of households should benefit from the system, and between 70 and 80 percent of companies will be affected.

An impending announcement on UK driving licences

In February 2022, Spain extended the validity of post-Brexit UK driving licences until April 30th, as negotiations over the mutual exchange of licences continued.

No new announcement has been made yet, but this means that in May there will either have to be a decision on the mutual exchange or another extension.

People living in Spain before January 1st 2021 have been able to continue to drive in Spain using their valid UK driving licences up until now, however those who moved to Spain after January 1st 2021 only have six months validity on their licences from the date they obtained residency or until April 30th, whichever is first.

The Local has contacted the British Embassy in Madrid, which has confirmed an announcement will be made before the April 30th deadline.

Will travel to Spain for unvaccinated non-EU holidaymakers finally be possible?

Another deadline which is fast approaching is that of the ban on non-essential travel for unvaccinated non-EU/Schengen travellers, which has been extended numerous times and is due to end again on April 30th.

If the Spanish government were to scrap this rule, unvaccinated tourists from the UK, the US and other third countries would finally be allowed to visit Spain without having to present proof of full vaccination or recent recovery from Covid-19.

How likely is it this will happen in May 2022? Well, the Spanish government wants to officially put the pandemic behind it and in April lifted its last big Covid restriction by not requiring masks in most indoor spaces anymore. Authorities also wants to boost visitor numbers after two devastating years for the all-important tourism industry.

However, Spain’s pro-vaccination attitude and the prospect of allowing in thousands of unvaccinated and potentially higher risk tourists may mean the health ministry doesn’t think it’s worth taking the risk so soon after the end of the indoor face mask rule. Spanish tourism minister Reyes Maroto has made no comment on the matter so far.

Fiestas are back on

Many of Spain’s beloved festivals are back on this May after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

Seville’s famed Feria de Abril, celebrating everything to do with flamenco, horses and Andalusian culture will be held from May 1st until May 2nd, while Córdoba’s Fiesta de Los Patios will be on from May 3rd until the 15th, where visitors will be able to see inside the city’s gorgeous courtyard gardens, decorated with all manner of flowers.

Other May celebrations taking place include the Cruces de Mayo, where floral-decorated crosses are set up in several cities across the country and Girona’s Temps de Flors flower festival.