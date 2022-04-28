For members
‘What did the Moors ever do for us?’ How Spain was shaped by Muslim rule
Fans of Monty Python's Life of Brian will be familiar with John Cleese's laughable dismissal of Roman influence over Judea. But how about the progress Moorish conquest and rule brought to modern-day Spain? It's not to be taken lightly.
Published: 28 April 2022 10:58 CEST
Granada's Alhambra is the most famous example of Spain's Moorish legacy, but Spain's Muslim rulers did plenty more to modernise and enlighten the Iberian Peninsula. Photo: Hari Nandakumar/Unsplash
Why are Ceuta and Melilla Spanish?
How did these two cities in North Africa become Spanish and why do they remain so to this day?
Published: 28 March 2022 13:35 CEST
