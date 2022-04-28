Read news from:
Spain moves to end gender stereotypes in toy adverts

Spanish toy makers agreed Wednesday to end gender stereotypes in their adverts and vowed to stop featuring boys exclusively with cars and soldiers, and girls playing with dolls.

Published: 28 April 2022 09:36 CEST
Several other European nations, including France and Britain, have in recent years adopted similar moves to end gender stereotyping in adverts for toys.(Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

The code of conduct it agreed with Spain’s leftist government aims to “avoid biases and gender roles and the sexualised representation of girls,” the Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

It will come into effect on December 1st, just before Christmas when toys fly off shop shelves.

The protocol will prohibit the “exclusive association” of girls with toys that reproduce roles of “caregiving, domestic work or beauty” and boys with “action, physical activity or technology”.

“Toys will not be presented with the express or tacit indication that they are for one gender or another nor will colour associations be made (such as pink for girls and blue for boys),” the statement added.

The agreement was signed between the government, the Spanish Association of Toy Manufacturers and Autocontrol, an independent advertising self-regulatory organisation.

In December the consumer affairs ministry staged a symbolic “strike” by toys at a Madrid park to protest against gender stereotypes.

Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzón has sparked controversy in the past by calling on Spaniards to eat less meat and banning advertising for sweets aimed at children in a bid to fight obesity.

Several other European nations, including France and Britain, have in recent years adopted similar moves to end gender stereotyping in adverts for toys.

How Spain will start warning you via SMS of nearby dangers 

The Spanish government will soon introduce a new mobile alert system that will warn people in Spain of nearby catastrophes or emergencies. Here's everything you need to know.

Published: 27 April 2022 15:20 CEST
Spain’s General Directorate of Civil Protection and Emergencies, which belongs to the Ministry of the Interior, has proposed a “system of warnings for the population” that will be released this summer.

Through this service, the Spanish government will be able to alert people of any catastrophes or other potentially dangerous incidents that occur near the area where they are.

This could include anything such as the huge snow storm, like was seen in Madrid last winter or a volcano eruption like was seen recently on the Canary island of La Palma.

How will it work?

Initially, the government was planning on sending SMS text messages, but the Ministry of the Interior warned that these could take several hours to get through to everyone.

Therefore, to transmit the messages they will use Cell Broadcast technology, which is a method of sending messages to multiple mobile telephone users in a defined area at the same time, meaning it will be faster.

It takes up little bandwidth and is automatic so that all the devices that are within the area will receive the message.

However, you must have a modern smartphone for it to be compatible with the system, it won’t work with a very old phone.

What about tourists and foreigners in the area?

The technology means that it won’t only be those with registered Spanish mobile numbers who will receive the alerts, anyone with a mobile phone in a specific area will receive one, regardless of their phone number.

However, the authorities have said that the messages will only be written in Spanish, English and the co-official language of the region such as Catalan in Catalonia.  

What will happen when I receive a message?  

The messages will be accompanied by an alarm sound so that users will know when an important notification has arrived. The alarm will play constantly until you’ve read the message. The system will only work with two alert levels out of the three established by the current Civil Protection Protocol.

The Filomena storm and the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano were at alert level two. 

Leonardo Marcos, general director of Civil Protection, has defined this service as a “112 in reverse”. 

