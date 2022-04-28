Read news from:
Huge debate roars over vague hint that ‘menús del día’ should drop beer and wine

Could Spain's restaurants really be forced to drop alcohol from their menus of the day? No, but the storm in a teacup that's brewed in recent days over the government's alleged call for healthier diets shows just how much food and drink matters to Spaniards.

Published: 28 April 2022 13:07 CEST
Menu del dia in Sevilla
Are menús del día going to drop alcohol? Fat chance. Photo: Clarence / Wikimedia Commons

Spain’s much-loved menús del día (menus of the day) are sacred to many Spaniards and can be found in pretty much every city, town and village across the country.

They are typically three-course menus served at lunchtime for a fixed price and include a drink, which may be beer or wine, as well as bread.

But in recent days another ‘foodgate’ scandal has been brewing in Spain after it was reported that the country’s Interterritorial Health Council, made up of doctors and other health professionals, had suggested that alcohol be dropped from the menu. 

This supposed proposal has caused such an uproar among restaurant owners, hoteliers and consumers, that Spain’s Ministry of Health finally decided to drop the specific mention of alcohol and instead encourage restaurants to promote the Mediterranean diet.  

“We reiterate that it is false information that bars and restaurants are going to be forced not to offer wine or beers on their menus,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

“Restaurant establishments should promote the Mediterranean diet as a model of heart-healthy eating,” was all Spanish health authorities wished to convey.

News published in Spanish daily La Razón stating that the government will collaborate with bars and restaurants to promote the Mediterranean diet without including alcohol consumption was misconstrued by other media outlets as being a booze ban from menús del día.

The huge debate the fake news has sparked proves just how important being able to have a drink with lunch is to Spaniards, and how once again they don’t like the idea of the Spanish government telling them to let go of one of their guilty pleasures.

What reasons could be behind not wanting alcohol to be included in the menú del día?

Well, despite all the studies over the years claiming that ‘a glass a day keeps the doctor away’, beer and wine can’t technically be considered healthy. 

The Ministry of Health’s strategy points out the harmful effects of alcohol on cardiovascular health, which is currently the leading cause of death in Spain ahead of cancer or respiratory diseases.

More than 115,000 lives are claimed each year: one in four people dies from heart problems and related pathologies.  

With regards to beer, Spain currently taxes €0.03 per 33cl, well below the European average of 14 cents, according to the EU Commission database. This makes it very easy for bars and restaurants to include alcohol as part of their daily menus. 

According to the most recent data from the European health interview survey (EHIS), 13 percent of Spaniards drink alcohol every day, the second highest rate in the EU after Portugal. 

How healthy are the menús del día really? 

The menús del día date back to the 1960s during the Franco regime, when they were called Menús Túristicos and were introduced so that tourists would be able to pay a fixed price to enjoy Spanish cuisine.

In the 1970s, they changed their name to menús del día as they became even more popular with the local population. 

You can usually select between several dishes for each course and depending on what you order, menús del día can be great value for money and typically cost around €8 to €15.

While menús del día may be popular and very good value, the most typical ones are not usually the healthiest of meals. Yes, there may be a salad option for the starter, but as well as alcohol and desserts, they usually include many fried choices and lots of red meat often served with potatoes – there are very rarely any other vegetables. Think deep-fried croquetas, solomillo con patatas (steak with chips), callos (tripe) or huevos con chorizo (eggs with spicy Spanish sausage).  

While the fish dishes are an obvious healthier option, it’s a very rare day when there are any vegetarian mains on the menu. 

This is not the first time there has been an uproar over alleged changes to the Spanish diet

This is not the first time that there has been controversy and uproar surrounding the need to change the Spanish diet. 

In 2015, the WHO issued a health warning to say that carcinogens were present in certain types of meat, including Spain’s beloved jamón, which caused an outcry across the country. 

Then more recently in 2021, Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzón called on Spaniards to eat less meat citing both health and environmental reasons.

Garzón’s recommendations caused anger from livestock farmers and agriculture associations calling for the minister to resign over his attacks. 

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition recommends a weekly consumption of between 200 and 500 grammes of meat (carne in Spanish), while Spaniards consume on average more than one kilo. This is between two and five times more than what is considered optimal. 

According to FAO data, Spain is the country that consumes the most meat in the European Union.

Will Spain soon no longer be the land of cheap alcohol?

As the EU pushes a revised common framework for higher tax on cigarettes and alcohol, Spain could see drinks prices rising.

Published: 18 April 2022 17:38 CEST
Will Spain soon no longer be the land of cheap alcohol?

A glass of (cheap) wine and some (free) tapas. This simple combination is a part of the atmosphere that attracts so many people and tourists to move to or at least spend a few days in Spain – and it might be about to end soon.

The European Union is looking to increase taxes on beer, wine, and other alcoholic beverages as the minimum rates to be applied by all member states have not been revised since 1992.

The rates “have not kept pace with inflation, the evolution of the market, consumption patterns or growing public health concerns”, the EU commission said.

Currently, Spain exercises one of the lowest duties in Europe, collecting just about € 2.69 per 700ml liquor bottle. Germany collects € 3.65, France € 5.05, and Italy € 2.90, as a comparison.

When it comes to beer, the country taxes € 0.03 per 33cl, well below the European average of 14 cents, according to the EU Commission database.

It makes for some famously cheap alcoholic drinks – and the Spanish cities and islands’ bars and restaurants indeed thrive from the business such an offer can draw.

However, Spain could collect some € 1bn in taxes yearly if it applied similar rates as its neighbouring European countries, Diario de Navarra reports.

Spain’s collection of excise duties accounted for only 0.29 per cent of its total tax revenues in 2019. However, the EU average is 0.79 per cent.

The country is also famous for its “happy hour” deals, with free tapas or two for one drinks sometimes lasting much longer than an hour, making it really the land of cheap alcoholic beverages.

Calls from the health sector

Besides increasing tax collection, Spanish authorities also have to weigh complaints and growing calls for higher taxes from health sector representatives – those looking to reduce consumption by ending the rule of the cheap alcohol in Spain.

For years, health associations in Spain have issued alerts on the connections between alcohol and health problems, with children and adolescents particularly vulnerable in Spain.

While tobacco use has decreased over the years, the “prevalence of drunkenness”, meaning the percentage of teenagers who say they “often” get drunk, is above the European average, at 17 per cent in Spain, according to a 2019 EU study.

To prevent alcohol abuse, several medical institutions and associations in Spain have been asking for a price increase in alcoholic beverages and even an increase in the minimum age for consumption in the country.

Spanish teenagers can legally start alcohol consumption at 14 years, and the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (SEMFYC) is asking for the government to increase that age to 18.

SEMFYC also points out that an excise tax should be used to increase the price of alcoholic beverages and reduce their accessibility either through taxes or by setting a “minimum price”.

The organisation strongly defends that there is no proof that a “moderate consumption” of alcohol brings benefits, questioning the idea that the one glass of wine a day, a staple of some versions of the healthy Mediterranean diet, is actually good for people’s health.

Will my wine get more expensive, then?

In the short term, no, but the difference in tax collection compared to other EU countries is weighing on Spanish authorities – a yearly € 1bn in the collection is not something to be ignored.

Even if the government doesn’t make a move first, the European Union has launched a public call for feedback on its framework governing excise duty rates for alcohol. It will stay open until July 4th.

It favours higher taxes, if not to respond to galloping cost of living prices in the continent, as a way to adapt to growing public health concerns. EU processes can take long, and their adoption by member states still longer, but there may come a time when Spain will no longer be the land of cheap alcohol.

Traditions can adapt and evolve, and as long as the tapas and lively environment remain more or less the same, happy hour can continue to be just as happy.

