Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Algeria threatens to cut gas contract with Spain

Gas giant Algeria threatened Wednesday to break a contract to supply gas to Spain if Madrid transferred it onwards to "a third destination", amid tensions with regional rival Morocco.

Published: 28 April 2022 09:24 CEST
Algeria threatens to cut gas contract with Spain
Spain, which is dependent on Algeria for gas supplies, broke in March with its decades-long stance of neutrality and recognised Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)

Algeria’s state-owned energy giant Sonatrach supplied more than 40 percent of Madrid’s natural gas imports in 2021, most of which was supplied directly through the 750-kilometre (465-mile) Medgaz deepwater pipeline.

Algeria, Africa’s largest gas exporter, previously also supplied gas through a second GME (Gaz Maghreb Europe) pipeline, which links Spain to Algeria via Morocco.

But Algiers in November shut supply through the GME due to a diplomatic rupture with Rabat, depriving Morocco of Algerian gas.

On Wednesday, Algeria’s Energy and Mines Minister Mohamed Arkab said his Spanish counterpart informed him that Madrid was to “authorise the operation, in reverse flow” of the GME pipeline, and that this would start “today or tomorrow”, an energy ministry statement said.

It did not mention the country the gas would be sent to.

However, in February, Spain said it would help Rabat to “guarantee its energy security” by allowing it to transport gas through the GME.

Algiers warned that any routing of “Algerian natural gas delivered to Spain, whose destination is none other than that provided for in the contracts, will be considered as a breach of contractual commitments.”

Doing so “could result in the termination of the contract between Sonatrach and its Spanish customers”.

Algeria and Morocco have seen months of tensions, partly over Morocco’s normalisation of ties with Israel in exchange for Washington recognising Rabat’s sovereignty over the disputed region of the Western Sahara.

Spain, which is dependent on Algeria for gas supplies, broke in March with its decades-long stance of neutrality and recognised Morocco’s autonomy plan for the territory, a former Spanish colony.

READ ALSO: Why Spain’s Western Sahara U-turn is a risky move with no guarantees

Algeria’s warning comes as Europe seeks to wean itself off Russian energy following its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s state energy giant Gazprom on Wednesday stopped all gas supplies to Poland and highly dependent Bulgaria, raising the spectre of a shortage in the region — and Europe as a whole.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Spain and Portugal’s cost-cutting ‘energy island’ plan gets EU approval

Spain and Portugal reached an agreement with the European Commission Tuesday to slash electricity prices on the Iberian Peninsula, under an exemption allowing them to separate it from the price of gas.

Published: 27 April 2022 09:19 CEST
Spain and Portugal's cost-cutting 'energy island' plan gets EU approval

According to Madrid, around 40 percent of households should benefit from the system, and between 70 and 80 per cent of companies will be affected.

“We have reached a political agreement with the Commission”, said the Spanish Minister for Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera, at a press conference in Brussels with her Portuguese counterpart Jose Duarte Cordeiro.

The deal, which should come into force in the next few days, will help “strengthen the protection of Spanish and Portuguese consumers… who have a higher level of exposure to the evolution of the wholesale market,” she said.

At the end of March, the European Union authorised Spain and Portugal to take “exceptional measures” to reduce the price of gas used to produce electricity and to alleviate household energy bills, which are particularly high in the two countries.

The cost of energy has risen sharply in recent months in Spain and Portugal because of European electricity market rules, which force producers to sell their energy at the price of the most expensive technology — currently gas-fired power stations.

For months, Madrid and Lisbon have been fighting against this system, which was deemed unsuited to the energy situation on the Iberian Peninsula.

But several European countries were opposed to a reform, saying they feared the impact on competition within the EU.

The Iberian exception was approved in view of the two countries’ “particular situation”, as they have “energy mixes composed mainly of renewable energies and very few interconnections with the European market”, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

What is an energy island?

Spain and Portugal are in a strategically advantageous position in that they’re not as dependent on Russian natural gas as many of their European neighbours, importing most of it from Algeria and other countries.

Spain is also the country with the largest gas storage and regasification capacity in Europe and together with Portugal is a renewable energy leader in terms of solar, hydraulic and wind power. Their energy markets are more self-sufficient and extremely well connected between both nations.

This has led the two countries that form the Iberian peninsula (as well as tiny Andorra) to be referred to as an “energy island” by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his Portuguese counterpart António Costa, as a simplified way of describing why their countries should (and now have been) temporarily released from the EU’s common market rules.

SHOW COMMENTS