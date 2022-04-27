For members
Can you move to Spain to live with your adult children?
Do your adult children live in Spain and are you looking to move there to live with them? Find out if it’s possible and what type of visa you need to apply for in order to gain residency rights.
Published: 27 April 2022 17:28 CEST
Moving to Spain with your adult child. Photo: Ana Krach / Pixabay
Can I travel to Spain if my passport has expired?
What happens when you want to travel to Spain, but your passport has expired? Are you still able to enter with an ID document or similar? We take a look at the situation for Spanish citizens, EU citizens, non-EU foreigners with residency in Spain and third-country tourists.
Published: 27 April 2022 12:43 CEST
