Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19

Spanish Nobel laureate Vargas Llosa to head home after beating Covid

Spanish-Peruvian Nobel literature laureate Mario Vargas Llosa has "beaten" Covid and will leave the Madrid clinic where he was being treated to complete his recovery at home, his family tweeted on Monday.

Published: 25 April 2022 14:55 CEST
Spanish Nobel laureate Vargas Llosa to head home after beating Covid
Vargas Llosa, 86, was hospitalized in Madrid after contracting the coronavirus and his condition "is progressing favourably", his son Alvaro Vargas Llosa announced on April 22, 2022. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

The 86-year-old writer “has beaten Covid. Now he’s going home to continue his recovery,” his son Alvaro Vargas Llosa tweeted, thanking the medical staff at the clinic.

He went in for treatment last week following “complications caused by coronavirus”, his son tweeted on Friday, saying he had entered the clinic “a few days ago” with his condition “progressing favourably”.

The tweet was also signed by the writer’s two other children Gonzalo and Morgana.

Born in Peru in 1936, Vargas Llosa took Spanish citizenship in 1993.

At the beginning of April, he published his latest work, “The Quiet Gaze (of Perez Galdos)”, an essay on the Spanish writer Benito Perez Galdos (1843-1920).

The last survivor of a golden generation of Latin American literary giants, Vargas Llosa’s writing explores universal themes often set outside his native Peru.

Admired for his depiction of social realities, but criticised within Latin American intellectual circles for his conservative positions, Vargas Llosa is a leading light of the “boom” generation that included greats like Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Julio Cortazar.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19

Spain detects cases of new highly contagious XE Covid variant

Just as Spain drops its indoor mask-wearing rules, Spanish health authorities have warned that a new highly contagious but largely unstudied Covid variant has been detected in the country.

Published: 20 April 2022 13:41 CEST
Spain detects cases of new highly contagious XE Covid variant

Spain’s Health Alerts and Emergencies Centre(Ccaes) has detected the new XE variant of Covid-19 in Spain.

Coinciding with Spain’s decision to end the indoor mask rule, the emergence of XE is worrying, but so far has only been detected in very low numbers – less than two percent of cases.

XE is a new super contagious Covid variant, which is a combined version of Omicron and the so-called ‘Stealth’ or ‘Silent’ Omicron subvariant, as the latter often can’t be detected via Covid-19 tests.

Despite the fact that its presence in Spain is low, Spain’s Ministry of Health warns that according to the latest reports from the United Kingdom, Covid XE has grown in recent weeks at a rate higher than that of ‘Stealth Omicron’ or BA.2.

However, Ccaes confirms that the ‘Stealth’ Omicron variant is still the dominant variant in Spain for now.

READ ALSO – ‘Stealth’ Omicron is now the dominant strain in Spain: What you should know

Covid XE could be the most contagious of all the variants

XE is what’s called a “recombinant” variant, which can occur when a person becomes infected with two or more variants at the same time, causing their genetic material to mix within a patient’s body.

The new strain was detected for the first time in the UK on January 19th 2022 with more than 600 cases and was later reported by the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the beginning of April.

However, the WHO stressed that studies into the global spread of Covid-19 over recent weeks are still being carried out due to the lower number of tests. 

Currently, there are more than 1,100 cases of the new variant in the UK and experts there warn it could become the new dominant strain.

There have also been cases detected in Japan, Thailand, Israel and India.  

Global health experts say it is too soon to form conclusions on XE’s severity or reaction to vaccines, and this latest variant isn’t the first “recombinant” that’s developed during the pandemic.

However, early studies suggest XE may be more transmissible than previous strains such as Omicron, having so far demonstrated a slightly higher infection rate than its predecessor.

The WHO so far estimates it could be 10 percent more contagious than ‘Stealth Omicron’ subvariant, which in turn was 75 percent more infectious than the original Omicron variant.

Symptoms of XE 

According to a report on the XE variant issued by the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA), this variant is so far producing symptoms similar to Omicron, which include fever, cough, runny nose, tiredness and headaches.  

However, it says that “there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions” about how the new XE variant will behave. 

SHOW COMMENTS