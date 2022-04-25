Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FACE MASKS

Spain’s Asturias and Cantabria regions call for return of masks indoors

Authorities in the two northern regions are asking residents to keep their masks on in indoor public settings only days after the national government scrapped the face covering requirement after two years in place. 

Published: 25 April 2022 12:43 CEST
Spain's Asturias and Cantabria regions call for return of masks indoors
Not all regional governments are convinced that the indoor mask rule should have been lifted yet. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

On Wednesday April 20th, Pedro Sánchez’s government officially lifted the requirement of wearing a mask in most indoor public spaces in Spain, a symbolic moment for the country as it was the last major Covid-19 restriction in force. 

After 700 days in place, the end of most mandatory mask wearing hasn’t convinced everyone, and opposition to the end of the measure is particularly high in Asturias and Cantabria, two neighbouring regions along Spain’s northern coast.

READ ALSO:  Your answers – Will you continue wearing a mask indoors in Spain?

Authorities in both territories want to return to compulsory mask wearing in indoor spaces and are encouraging under-60s to get tested for Covid-19.

In the Principality of Asturias, this cautious reasoning is explained by the fact that Covid-19 hospitalisations have been putting more pressure on the health system over the past weeks, and the fortnightly infection rate in over-60s is in the high-risk category (977 cases per 100,000).

According to the Asturian government, one in three people in the region is over 60 and during previous Covid waves the health system has been overburdened with patients in this age group.

Aside from their insistence on keeping masks on indoors (except for in schools), Asturian authorities are looking for ways to maintain quarantine for positive cases – even though the national Health Ministry has scrapped this for asymptomatic and mild cases – as well as requesting a second booster dose for people over 80 and those in care homes, which Madrid is likely to offer

Cantabrian president Miguel Ángel Revilla has also asked his citizens to wear a mask where “there are people” as “the virus is still there”. 

Cantabria’s fortnightly infection rate for people over 60 is also high at present (826 cases per 100,000 people) and local health authorities are working on implementing an early detection system to combat another possible coronavirus wave, while acknowledging that so far there has been no obvious spike in infections after the Easter holidays.

The two regional governments have been among the strictest in terms of Covid-19 restrictions throughout the pandemic and their current stance clashes with that of Pedro Sánchez’s administration, which is adamant on Spain entering a new stage of the pandemic where Covid-19 is treated like the flu and the focus is primarily on protecting the most vulnerable.

From a legal standpoint, Cantabria and Asturias’ calls for a return to full indoor mask wearing can only be recommendations for their populations, as mask legislation can solely be implemented on a national government level.

But their wariness for the end of mask wearing is shared by many health experts who see it more as a political decision than one based on scientific fact.

Just as Spain dropped its indoor mask-wearing rules on April 20th, Spanish health authorities warned that a new highly contagious but largely unstudied Covid variant has been detected in the country.

The national Health Ministry hasn’t ruled out toughening mask rules if the Covid situation were to worse in Spain, but for the near future it seems unlikely Madrid will backtrack on its latest decision. 

The ministry headed by Carolina Darias does recommend that those over 60, immunosuppressed people, pregnant women and people in their company continue with the “responsible use” of face masks indoors.

READ ALSO: 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

Your answers: Will you continue wearing a mask indoors in Spain?

As masks are no longer required indoors in most situations in Spain, we decided to find out how many of you will continue wearing one and how many will not. Here's what you had to say on the issue.

Published: 21 April 2022 16:59 CEST
Your answers: Will you continue wearing a mask indoors in Spain?

After exactly 700 days of being required to wear a mask indoors, Spaniards and foreigners in Spain were finally allowed to decide whether to wear a face covering or not in most indoor public settings after the rules were changed on Wednesday April 20th. 

We looked at if Spain is really ready to get rid of masks indoors, by analysing the social effects and finding out what the experts had to say, but we also wanted to find out what our readers had to say about it. 

A total of 232 people responded to our survey asking readers if they would continue to wear a mask in indoor public spaces in Spain. 

READ ALSO: How masks became an integral part of life Spain 

Out of those, 46.1 percent said that they won’t continue wearing their masks and ‘will only do so when it’s required’, such as on public transport. 25.9 percent or around a quarter said that they will continue to wear their masks indoors ‘all or most of the time’ and 28 percent said that ‘it will depend on the place and situation’ as to whether they decide to wear one or not.

Out of the people who said they would continue to wear a mask indoors all or most of the time, the majority cited health issues or fear of contracting the virus as their reason. Readers listed issues such as asthma, fear of being particularly vulnerable to Covid because of old age and pregnancy as reasons that they will continue to wear them. Some people were also worried about vaccines not being effective, the emergence of new variants and long Covid. 

 

One reader summed up the sentiments perfectly by saying they would continue to wear one “Just because it is no hassle to do so and it is safer for myself and others. When it becomes clear that covid really has ‘changed’ into a common virus I might reconsider. But not yet”.

Another said: “It’s not hard at all (except for the glasses steaming up, but I’ve switched to contacts). Getting ill isn’t pleasant or practical, especially for the self-employed, and I haven’t even caught a cold in two years. It’s a visual reminder to be careful. And my wife is pregnant”.

READ ALSO: Where will you still need to wear a mask indoors in Spain?

Just under half of the respondents said that now masks are no longer required indoors, they won’t be wearing them. The majority of these people claimed that masks don’t work in stopping the spread of the virus. Many thought that masks weren’t necessary anymore, while a couple of people simply stated that they don’t like wearing them.

One reader commented that “The social damage of non-visual communication is far higher than the protection of a mask indoors. Masks are making us humans numb”, citing social reasons for not wanting to wear one anymore.

Another added that “We need to engage our immune systems and live life”, clearly fed up with all the restrictions placed on us over the past two years.

Finally, 28 percent of respondents said they would decide on whether to wear a mask or not depending on the situation. Most people said that they would continue wearing them in crowded indoor venues or places where a distance between people couldn’t be maintained.

One reader explained a sensible approach: “If the indoor setting is very crowded ie. a cinema or a concert then yes, I will continue to wear one. If shops or shopping centres are particularly busy or congested, then I would wear one too, in order to help prevent others from getting Covid”.

SHOW COMMENTS