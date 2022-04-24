Read news from:
LIFE IN SPAIN

Why is everything in Spain closed on Sundays?

Anyone who's lived or holidayed in Spain will have noticed that many shops and businesses close on Sundays. But is that just a reflection of the laid-back lifestyle, as many assume, or are there other reasons? And what impact does this have on the Spanish economy and society?

Published: 24 April 2022 11:55 CEST
Many foreigners in Spain find it incovenient that most shops close on a Sunday. But what's behind this tradition? (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)

Take a stroll through any small or medium-sized Spanish town on a Sunday, and you’ll notice that the majority of its high-street shops and businesses are shuttered up. Even in bigger cities, many still close on Sunday.

Often people assume that the Sunday closures are a reflection of Spain’s laidback lifestyle, and that Spaniards still see Sundays as a day of rest. While it is true that most Spaniards do still use Sundays to relax, eat, and spend time with family, it’s not entirely that simple.

Others assume it’s a legacy of Spain’s Catholic culture, and that everyone’s at mass, but that’s become less and less true in recent decades, and the reality is that Spain’s Sunday trading laws are often the reason behind the closures, depending on where you are.

Sunday Trading

Sunday trading laws are not unique to Spain. Many countries around the world place limits on which, how, for how long, and how often shops and businesses can open on Sundays.

But many countries across Europe, like Portugal, Italy, and the U.K, have more liberal trading hours legislation. In fact, the European Commission ranked Spain as the country with the second highest number of restrictions on commercial trade in the EU.

A map of which countries where large supermarkets are generally open on non-holiday Sundays. Green: Large supermarkets and shopping centers are generally open on Sundays. Blue: Large supermarkets are allowed to be open for 6 hours or less on Sundays. Red: Large supermarkets are generally closed on Sundays. Map: Imre Kristoffer Eilertsen/Wikipedia (CC BY 4.0)

Spain’s law

First things first, as with many policies in Spain, Sunday trading legislation is delegated to the autonomous communities. Article 1 of Law 1/2004, which outlines rules on business hours more broadly, gives businesses the liberty to determine the days and times of their commercial activity, however it must work within the framework of the law and the rules of the autonomous community.

That is to say, each regional government has the final say on its Sunday opening hours, and in many parts of Spain Sunday opening is allowed once a month – normally at the beginning of the month – and on Sundays during special shopping seasons like Christmas and Easter, but also during sales periods.

This means that many businesses aren’t able to open on Sundays, even if they wanted to. Certain sectors, however, like hospitality, can open without restrictions, as can pharmacies. According to the law, the businesses free to open as and when they please are: 

  •  Hospitality establishments and bakeries
  •  Petrol stations
  •  Florists
  • Shops at transport stations
  • Smaller convenience stores, provided that they meet the criteria set out in the law

In a strange quirk on Spanish legislation, commercial establishments smaller than 300 square metres have total freedom of trading schedules across Spain, regardless of what is says on their regional statute book.

Tourist areas

Tourist areas are often given exceptions to deal with demand. Shops in towns and areas declared as tourist-based are allowed to open every Sunday. That grouping, as of a few years ago, includes:

  • Downtown Madrid
  • Valencia municipality 
  • Zaragoza 
  • Downtown Palma de Mallorca 
  • Most of the Catalan coastal with the exception of Barcelona
  • Most of the Murcia’s coastal area
  • The Andalusian and Valencian coastal areas

Equally, any area with a World Heritage Site or property of cultural or national interest is allowed to open, as are shops close to ports on tourist cruise routes, and areas whose main attraction is shopping tourism.

A woman walks past a closed shop in Madrid. Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Community rules

Businesses that are not included in the exempted sectors outlined in national law, as above, must abide by the trading calendar outlined every year by their regional government. This means there’s quite a bit of variation in Sunday trading laws around Spain. In Madrid, for example, all businesses have been able to open, if they wish, for 24 hours a day, 365 days a week, since 2021.

Compare that with the stricter restrictions in Basque Country, for example, where no big business can open on Sundays, nor holidays, and are often closed on Saturday afternoons too.

Generally speaking, the number of Sundays autonomous communities can play with is sixteen spread throughout the calendar years. However, based on each region’s unique economic circumstances, the number of authorised Sunday openings can be tinkered with, whether by increasing or decreasing it. You can usually find your region’s Sunday opening scheduled for the whole year online.

The economic impact

The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown sparked debate about the economic consequences of Spain’s Sunday trading laws. Business groups called on the government to relax some of the restrictions when faced with financial annihilation, and requested freedom to open when they please, as was allowed in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. 

With many businesses having closed their doors for the last time during the pandemic, allowing more economic freedom to trade on Sundays is seen as a way of recouping the significant losses many endured during the lockdown.

It would also perhaps be a way to boost employment, although many smaller businesses claim they can’t open on Sundays because they can’t afford to hire new staff or pay their existing workers more money. Smaller businesses and self-employed unions are often at loggerheads over Sunday trading laws with bigger companies and corporations, represented by The National Association of Large Distribution Companies (Anged), with regards to competition and the pros and cons of more liberal trading hours.

HEALTH

Where in Spain is primary healthcare most overburdened?

Two years into the pandemic and the consequences have had a serious effect on primary healthcare in Spain. Staff shortages, spending cuts and long waiting times have all contributed to this, but which regions have it worse?

Published: 13 April 2022 15:04 CEST
Where in Spain is primary healthcare most overburdened?

Spain has one of the best public healthcare systems in the world, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. 

Findings from Spanish Federation for the Defence of Public Health (FDASP) published on April 12th 2022 show that Spain’s regional public healthcare systems have “very serious” underfunding problems, “intolerable” delays in appointments and huge inequalities between communities, with some in a “critical” situation.  

The report reveals that the primary health care situation in Madrid is the worst, closely followed by the Balearic Islands and then Catalonia.

According to the FDASP although the Balearics and Catalonia have made “an effort to improve, at the moment they continue to be in a very bad situation”.

Why is the healthcare situation so bad?

The first year of the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the number of people applying for individual health cards per family doctor and nurse, and a decrease in the number of pediatricians and administrative professionals.

The national ratio of public health cards per GP is 1,345, three more than in 2019, although they range between 909 in Castilla y León to 1,538 in Madrid.

READ ALSO: How to apply for a public health card in Spain

The FDASP report described the situation in Madrid as “hardly tolerable” and even “scandalous” with 47.5 percent of medical professionals assigned between 1,500 and 2,000 patients and 6.07 percent above that figure.

In the Balearic Islands, the problem is in fact even worse where these figures skyrocket to 74.2 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively. 

Waiting times for appointments

Waiting times for appointments are also particularly worrying. In Spain on average, 41.5 percent were able to receive care after 48 hours and 34.7 percent in seven or more days.  

The waiting time situation in Catalonia and Valencia is particularly bad. In Catalonia, 77.7 percent received care after 48 hours and 57.3 percent after seven or more days, while in Valencia 87.3 percent were seen after 48 hours and 41.5 percent had to wait seven or more days.

Throughout Spain, the majority of the population, 69.6 percent, were unhappy with the delays and 27.7 percent said they had to wait more than an hour to be seen after arriving at the healthcare centre.

READ ALSO: Pandemic forces Spain’s hospitals to cancel 570,000 surgeries

Which regions have the most underfunded health care systems?

According to the FDASP, Madrid is the most underfunded health care system in Spain and the one that spends the least amount per inhabitant. They also intend to allocate even less funding to public healthcare in 2022.

The FADSP said that spending on primary care “remains low” across all regions, since the percentage with respect to total public health spending is still below that of 2010. 

The latest data available for healthcare budgets from 2019 shows that an average of 14.16 percent was spent on public health, a figure which was 0.24 points higher than that of 2018, but still 0.74 points lower than that of 2010. The growth occurred in all the communities except Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid and Asturias.

The regions that spent the least amount on healthcare were the Balearic Islands and Madrid (11.21 percent), Asturias (11.95 percent) and Galicia (11.96 percent). While regions that spent the most were Andalusia (18.01 percent), Extremadura (16.16 percent) and the Valencian Community (15.09 percent). 

There was also a small increase in spending per inhabitant of €4.28, an increase that occurred in almost all the communities except Asturias, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and Castilla-La Mancha.

A total of 10 regions exceeded the average: Extremadura (€272.48); Basque Country (€267.84); Castilla y León (€262.45); Navarre (€250.71); Cantabria (€230.18); Murcia (€229.32); Andalusia (€227.16); Valencian Community (€223.03); Aragón (€214.66) and La Rioja (€217.97). 

The others differ wildly, particularly Madrid which only spends €150.08 per inhabitant, which is 60.93 less than the previous year. While the Balearic Islands spent €174.05 and Galicia spends €188.16, differences that “inevitably” lead to “great inequalities in primary care benefits”, the report suggested.

Healthcare was already “severely weakened” by the cuts and the health crisis has only “aggravated matters and brought it to a critical situation,” concluded FADSP spokesman, Marciano Sanchez-Bayle.

