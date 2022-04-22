For members
POLITICS
Why does Catalonia have its own ‘embassies’ abroad?
With news that Catalonia is set to open several new delegations abroad, The Local looks into the history and explores how, and why, they exist.
Published: 22 April 2022 11:13 CEST
Protestors wave and wear Catalan pro-independence 'Estelada' flags as they demonstrate outside the Spanish Embassy in London in October 2017, following the detention of Spanish separatist leaders. Catalonia also has a delegation in the British capital, as well as in numerous other cities around the world. (Photo by CHRIS J RATCLIFFE / AFP)
POLITICS
How spyware allegations are poisoning Spain’s ties with Catalan separatists
Catalan separatists have accused Spain’s intelligence services of using spyware to snoop on their mobile phones, reviving tensions with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s minority leftist government which relies on their support to pass legislation.
Published: 22 April 2022 10:50 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments