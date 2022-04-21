For members
MOVING TO FRANCE
France v Spain: which is the better place to move to?
Trying to decide to if you want to move to France or Spain? Want to know which country is better for taxes, which one has a cheaper cost of living and which offers more diverse culture and landscapes? Here's everything you need to know.
Published: 21 April 2022 14:48 CEST
Barcelona or Paris? Spain or France? Which country has the most to offer to new arrivals?" Photos: Kristina Spisakova/Pixabay, Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP
For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
Can I gain Spanish residency through marriage or partnership?
Is it possible to gain Spanish residency through a marriage or partnership? Read on to find out more and discover if your situation makes you eligible.
Published: 14 April 2022 15:24 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments