COVID-19 RULES
Can my employer make me work if I test positive for Covid-19?
In March 2022, the Spanish government scrapped quarantine for those with mild or asymptomatic Covid symptoms and now masks are no longer required in most indoor situations. So what happens when you get Covid -can your employer still make you go to work?
Published: 21 April 2022 11:58 CEST
Woman sick with Covid-19. Photo: Bermix Studio / Unsplash
Your answers: Will you continue wearing a mask indoors in Spain?
As masks are no longer required indoors in most situations in Spain, we decided to find out how many of you will continue wearing one and how many will not. Here's what you had to say on the issue.
Published: 21 April 2022 16:59 CEST
