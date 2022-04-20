Read news from:
Spain’s far-right Vox sworn into regional government

Spain's far-right Vox party Tuesday was sworn in as part of a regional coalition government for the first time, with the prime minister calling it "very bad news" for democracy.

Castilla y León regional president Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (R) is congratulated for his re-election by the leader in Castilla y Leon of far-right party Vox, Juan García Gallardo (L) during a parliamentary debate to vote the new Castilla y Leon regional chief at the regional president in Valladolid. - Spain's far-right Vox party on April 19th 2022 was sworn in as part of a regional coalition government for the first time, with the prime minister calling it "very bad news" for democracy. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)

Vox is now in power with the conservative Popular Party in the central Castilla y León region just north of Madrid.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the coalition was “very bad news”.

Vox is seeking to repeal a law on gender-based violence, opposes gay marriage and wants to centralise Spain by eliminating the 17 powerful regional governments.

The government will pay “close attention” to the policies of the new regional administration, especially with respect to the “rights and freedoms of Spaniards”, government spokeswoman Isabel Rodríguez said Tuesday.

This is the first time a far-right party is sharing power in Spain since the return of democracy after the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

The move comes ahead of a regional vote expected in Andalusia, Spain’s most populous region, and national elections due at the end of 2023 in which polls suggest Vox is poised to make further gains.

Vox won 13 seats in a snap regional election in Castilla y León in February, up from just one.

The Popular Party came first but fell short of an absolute majority in the 81-seat assembly and joined forces with Vox to remain in power in the rural region north of Madrid.

As he was sworn in for another term as regional president, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco vowed to govern “for all” and said he was “very proud” of the agreement with Vox.

Founded in 2014, Vox started as a marginal force before causing a major upset in late 2018 when it entered the regional parliament of the southern Andalusia region.

The Popular Party tops opinion polls since it appointed a moderate new leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo on April 2nd but it would need the support of Vox to govern.

Catalan separatists accuse Spain of ‘huge’ espionage

Catalan separatists on Monday accused Spain of spying on dozens of its leaders’ mobile phones with Pegasus spyware, after details came to light in a report by a Canadian organisation.

At least 65 Catalan separatists were targeted including the region’s current leader, according to the report by Citizen Lab research centre at the University of Toronto cited by The New Yorker and Spanish daily El País.

The report said Pegasus spyware developed by Israel’s NSO Group had been installed on their phones.

Nearly all the phones were allegedly hacked between 2017 and 2020. The kind of espionage Madrid is accused of is illegal in Spain.

“We have been spied on in a huge and illegal manner through software that only states can possess,” ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont tweeted.

“Politicians, lawyers and activists are all victims of the Spanish state’s dirty war,” he added.

Those targeted include present Catalan leader Pere Aragonès, who was deputy leader of the region at the time, ex-regional leaders Quim Torra and Artur Mas as well as members of the EU and Catalan parliaments and of independent civil society organisations.

Puigdemont, who escaped to Belgium after an attempt by the region to gain independence through a 2017 referendum, was not one of those targeted but several people close to him were, including his wife, Citizen Lab said.

The Spanish government did not respond to requests for comment.

The president of the Catalan regional parliament, Roger Torrent, in July 2020 accused Spain of spying on him with Pegasus software but Madrid denied the claim.

“The Spanish government must give immediate explanations and get to the bottom of the matter,” Aragones tweeted in English on Monday.

Catalonia in northeast Spain has been at the centre for several years of a political crisis between separatists, who control the executive and the regional parliament, and the central government in Madrid.

Tensions have eased following the start of talks in 2020 between separatists and the Socialist government under Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez after he pardoned nine jailed separatist leaders.

Pegasus, which can switch on a phone’s camera or microphone and harvest its data, was at the centre of a storm last year after a list of about 50,000 potential surveillance targets worldwide was leaked to the media.

